Wayne Brady reveals primetime game show and reality TV series premiere dates

Wayne Brady is keeping himself busy, hosting a CBS daytime game show and appearing on stage in a musical.

He’s adding to the projects, as viewers will soon have several more places to see him in the coming months.

His latest programs follow other projects from his career, including How I Met Your Mother, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and The Wayne Brady Show.

The 51-year-old actor, comedian, and show host will return for a fourth season of the primetime version of his popular game show, Let’s Make a Deal.

In addition, viewers will see Brady in a new family-based reality series, which features a different version of the “modern family.”

Recently, both programs received official premiere dates when viewers can start watching.

Wayne Brady to host Let’s Make a Deal Primetime Season 4

Many viewers watch Brady regularly as the host of CBS’ Let’s Make a Deal. The popular game show features costumed contestants getting to try their luck at various games and choose between mystery prizes to achieve big wins. Prizes include cash, cars, and dud gifts.

Brady will return as host of Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, which he’s hosted before. The game show shared an Instagram Story photo featuring Brady and a premiere date of August 7.

This will be the fourth season of the primetime version of the game show, which features a similar format to the daytime version. Brady’s co-stars, Jonathan Mangum and Tiffany Coyne, are expected to return to assist with the show.

Wayne Brady will host Let’s Make a Deal Primetime. Pic credit: @letsmakeadealcbs/Instagram

The Let’s Make a Deal game show debuted on NBC in the 1960s before moving to ABC, where it stayed for eight years. NBC revived it several times over the years, including one in 1990.

NBC attempted a primetime version in 2003 but canceled it after three episodes due to dismal ratings.

Brady has hosted the CBS revival of Let’s Make a Deal since 2009. He’s received multiple Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Game Show Host and won the award in 2018.

In addition, Brady wrote the lyrics to 30,000 Reasons to Love Me for the game show, which won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Original Song in 2014.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix is Brady’s new family reality series set to premiere on Freeform in July.

The series co-stars his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, their daughter, Maile Brady, and Mandie’s boyfriend, Jason Michael Fordham.

Last week, Brady announced the official premiere date for his new reality series in a video shared by Freeform’s Instagram page.

“Oh hey! I’m Wayne Brady, and my family and I, the Core Four, we have a brand new reality show on Freeform and Hulu called Wayne Brady: The Family Remix,” he shared.

He said he would pass the phone to someone he described as his “soulmate, best friend, and ride or die.”

“We’re divorced, so she never has to listen to me snore again,” he said, referring to ex-wife Mandie Taketa.

The various stars of the show kept joking about the person they would pass the phone to.

“I’m passing the phone to someone who thinks she’s too grown to call her dad when she’s out all night at some college party,” Brady said.

His daughter Maile appeared on camera next, saying, “I’m grown. Now I’m passing the phone to my funniest parent.”

It was a playful jab at her dad since the next person to appear on camera was Maile’s mother, who said she was passing the phone to someone with “secrets.”

Brady closed the video by sharing the premiere date and where to watch the show.

“And you get to see how it all plays out on July 24 on Freeform and Hulu the next day. Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, you’ve never seen a family like ours,” he revealed at the end of the clip.

A report via People shared additional details about the upcoming show.

Brady previously revealed that the project came about following the group’s quarantining together several years ago. He said they began to make TikTok videos, which seemed popular online, bringing the reality series to life so viewers could see more from their day-to-day lives.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix premieres on Freeform on Wednesday, July 24 at 10/9c. Let’s Make a Deal Primetime Season 4 premieres Wednesday, August 7, on CBS.