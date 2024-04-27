Wayne Brady addresses people seeing him ‘differently’ as pansexual: ‘I don’t care’

Wayne Brady said he isn’t fazed by how people view him after he came out as pansexual.

The Wiz star and Let’s Make a Deal host opened up about his sexuality last August.

After revealing he was pansexual, Brady referred to himself as “Bisexual — with an open mind!”

He’s since commented more about his situation, including talking about the “inappropriate” messages he received since coming out.

More recently, he appeared on The Sherri Shepherd Show to discuss various topics.

At one point, the actor and comedian commented on how he feels about people viewing him differently now. Based on his answer, he’s stopped caring what people think, which seems like the healthiest approach.

Brady addresses people’s changed perspectives about him

During her conversation with Brady, Sherri brought up his big announcement when he came out as pansexual.

“As you’ve come into your own and into your truth, fully, do you enjoy people seeing you in a completely different way?” Sherri asked.

“Here is the thing; I don’t care,” Brady said, receiving applause from the audience.

“That’s not me being flippant. Before that, I cared. I cared so much,” he explained, adding, “I don’t care. I’m too damn old to care now.”

Brady said he’ll have more ‘revelations’ in docuseries

Brady said the best way for him to no longer care was to say, “This is me.”

He shared during his time on Sherri’s talk show that there will be more about his coming out as pansexual in his upcoming docuseries.

In addition, people will learn other “revelations” about his life during the show.

The new docuseries, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, will premiere on Freeform. Brady explained that it gives a different perspective on a blended family and features more love than drama commonly seen on reality TV.

The show features Brady and his blended family, which consists of his 21-year-old daughter, Maile Masako, his ex-wife and best friend, Mandie Taketa, her life partner, Jason, and his 3-year-old son, Sundance-Isamu.

Brady and his ex-wife co-parent Maile, and he said he’s continued to treat her mother with respect as an example for their daughter.

However, he said it took a lot to get to a point where he could co-exist with his ex and have a healthy situation for their daughter.

“It took us years of therapy and years of love. We are an intentional family. We didn’t have to be in each other’s lives,” Brady explained, adding, “We needed to model for Maile what real friendship and real love is.”

As of this report, a release date for Wayne Brady: The Family Remix hasn’t been announced.