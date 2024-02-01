Sherri Shepherd dances in red while highlighting her weight loss

Sherri Shepherd is living her best life while dancing in red.

The former The View co-host showed up for the Red Dress Collection Concert looking like a million bucks.

Her recent weight loss was highlighted in her strapless red dress as she danced with Damar Hamlin.

Happiness was exuded from Sherri as she helped kick off American Heart Month with several other celebrities.

It is an annual event that kicks off New York Fashion Week every year and helps to bring awareness to women’s heart health, too.

The Sherri host seemingly enjoyed her time and shared a clip of the event for followers to see the dance and the dress.

Sherri Shepherd sizzles in red for heart health awareness

Ahead of the big night, Sherri Shepherd showed some behind-the-scenes action, including strutting her stuff on the runway – chewing gum and all!

To share the amazing dress and night with her followers, Sherri took to Instagram to share a clip of her dancing with Damar Hamlin.

She wrote, in part, “I’m joining some incredible ladies to raise awareness of women’s greatest health threat – heart disease and stroke. February is American #HeartMonth and I’m asking each of you to make a commitment to your health – and your heart. Learn more at goredforwomen.org today. #OurHearts”

Sherri also tagged the designers she wore for the event.

Followers gushed over how amazing Sherri looked following her weight loss.

One wrote, “Sumbody is RED-DDDDYYYY!!!”

Another said, “You loooook goodt Sherri!!!! Who’s That Girl? That’s Stunning Sherri In That Lovely Dress!!!! 👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”

Sherri’s dancing skills didn’t go unnoticed, with someone else saying, “Get it Sherriyonce ❤️”

Fans support Sherri. Pic credit: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram

Sherri Shepherd replaced Wendy Williams

Sherri Shepherd is hosting her second season of Sherri, and it’s going well for the former The View co-host.

She had experience in the area, which seems to be where she excels.

Her recent weight loss and body transformation have been encouraging to her followers and even guests on her show.

It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s paid off in spades.

Instagram has been where Sherri has been sharing her workouts and latest gains as she works for her summer body.

She showed up and showed out for the Red Dress Collection concert, proving that looking great and feeling great go hand in hand.

Being an advocate for American Heart Month is something she felt drawn to, and as she geared up for the night of fun and awareness, she didn’t leave any crumbs.