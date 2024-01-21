Sherri Shepherd shows off weight loss transformation for ‘loving myself day’

Sherri Shepherd is looking better than ever these days.

The former The View co-host now has her own self-titled daytime talk show, Sherri.

Over the years, Sherri has been open about her struggle to lose weight and get fit. These days, though, she is healthy and in shape while learning to love herself.

While giving a shoutout to her good friend and talented actress, Niecy Nash, Sherri shared photos and videos highlighting her weight loss transformation.

It was her way to celebrate Saturday, which the daytime host dubbed “loving myself day.”

She wrote, “Saturday is loving myself day. As my #bestie @niecynash1 said ‘it’s not Mama esteem… not them esteem… not us esteem but SELF esteem because you got to believe in yourself’ ❤️ #sherrishepherd #memyselfandi #saturdayvibes”

Sherri Shepherd talks weight loss journey

Since Sherri Shepherd stepped on the scene, she has battled her weight.

Her 2007 type 2 diabetes diagnosis gave Sherri a wake-up call. She has always been honest about raising her son, Jeffrey Jr., and needing to be the best version of herself for him.

Things have been up and down for Sherri with her weight, especially after the coronavirus pandemic kept the country locked down for several months.

Ahead of her Season 2 premiere of Sherri, the talk show host shared a post highlighting her ability to fit into jeans she hadn’t worn since 2007. That was nearly two decades ago, and after hard work and dedication, she nabbed the prize.

How did Sherri Shepherd lose the weight?

At a time when Ozempic is king in Hollywood, it seems Sherri Shepherd took the old-fashioned way to heart.

Her social media is filled with workouts she’s done and progress updates along the way.

Sherri talked about how her diabetes diagnosis transformed her life, telling People, “I don’t see it as a death sentence; I view it as a second chance at life. It compelled me to become more knowledgeable about my dietary choices and exercise. I began to understand the profound link between exercise and its impact on my mental well-being, particularly the release of endorphins. It illuminated the powerful mind-body connection that stems from regular exercise.”

The right combination of diet and exercise has changed Sherri’s outlook, and it’s helped her get where she is today. Her love for her son has been the biggest push to keep her going, and she’s done well maintaining it.

Sherri airs weekdays on FOX.