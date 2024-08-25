GMA rumors suggest co-hosts are ‘fighting’ before big move as Michael Strahan misses episodes

As Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan recently missed multiple episodes of the morning program, speculation about “fighting” between GMA’s co-hosts emerged.

Strahan, 52, has appeared on ABC’s show since 2014 as one of the main anchors along with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

The three colleagues share a fun and friendly vibe while working together, often engaging in banter between or during segments.

For example, viewers saw Strahan and Stephanopoulos wearing matching suits one day, and the former NFL star joked about doing a movie together.

However, things can also get competitive between TV anchors, and an insider claims there may be “a lot of friction” among GMA’s co-hosts.

That stems from a previously reported big move that GMA is preparing for regarding the presentation of their show.

Insider claims there’s ‘fighting’ and ‘friction’ between GMA co-hosts ahead of big move

With GMA set to move the location of its New York City studio, an insider revealed a potential clash involving the show’s main stars.

“The move was supposed to be a fresh start for the show, but instead, it’s ignited a fierce competition among the hosts,” the inside source told Closer Weekly.

According to Closer’s report, the insider claimed Roberts, Stephanopoulos, and Strahan “are all fighting to secure the best dressing room, and it’s causing a lot of friction!”

Since 1999, GMA airs daily from Times Square Studios in New York City. Last year, the New York Post’s Page Six reported that the studio would officially move to a new Walt Disney Co. building in Hudson Square in 2025.

“Moving all ABC News teams to our new state-of-the-art building was a strategic decision that will allow for more collaboration and innovation,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement about the move.

The location will reportedly become Disney’s new headquarters in New York City, and everyone will work in the same building. GMA producers, talent, and staff currently split time between Times Square Studios and offices in the Upper West Side.

Strahan’s busy schedule includes his family and returning to ‘bi-coastal work’

Strahan last appeared on GMA on Friday, August 16, in an episode that didn’t include his co-hosts Roberts or Stephanopoulos. During the episode, Strahan enjoyed a live in-studio performance by musician G-Eazy.

Earlier in the show, Lara Spencer mentioned that Strahan would begin traveling a lot more starting September 5, when the NFL season kicks off.

“Time to go back to bi-coastal work,” he joked with Spencer, Rebecca Jarvis, and Linsey Davis.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is part of the Fox NFL Sunday crew, which includes host Curt Menefee and colleagues Jimmy Johnson, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski. Strahan, who officially retired from the NFL in 2008, has worked with Fox since then.

During the past week, his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella Strahan, also revealed they’d returned to their respective colleges. While Strahan didn’t appear in any social media content with his daughters, he may have been assisting them.

Sophia attends Duke University in North Carolina, while Isabella is back at the University of Southern California following her cancer battle over the past year.