See the first look at Wicked with Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

After a production that has been years in the making, the first look at Wicked, the live-action movie based on the Broadway play, has been released.

Over the weekend, a few key players in the Wicked film shared some new content.

That included social media posts from Ariana Grande and director Jon M Chu showing stills from the upcoming movie.

The posts were sure to drum up excitement from Ariana and Broadway fans alike.

Filming appears to have been a success, with the movie becoming a two-part release.

The first part of the two-part release will come out in 2024, and judging from the first photos from the release — it promises to be good.

Ariana Grande and Jon M. Chu share first look at Wicked film

Ariana’s Instagram showed her as Glinda the Good Witch wearing a pink ball gown in the middle of slightly illuminated stairs.

Wooden walls and ornate railings added to the mysterious and fairytale energy of the shot.

Simultaneously, the picture was visually stunning, highlighting the character’s angelic and ethereal nature.

Meanwhile, on Jon M. Chu’s Instagram, he also showed a picture of Cynthia Erivo, with mystical vibes and forestry. Cynthia was cast as Elphaba, starring opposite Ariana, and she looks to have embodied the role in a fashion similar to Ariana.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ariana received the highly coveted role of Glinda the Good Witch, beating out stiff competition, including Amanda Seyfried.

Ariana put her all into the role bleaching her hair blonde and diving into the world of Oz.

However, some felt she went too far and were concerned for Ariana’s health.

Ariana clapped back with a rare social media share that quickly went viral.

Ariana used the popular social media platform TikTok to address those speaking about her body.

Ariana explained that people should be gentler when and if speaking about the bodies of others.

She revealed, “I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”

The Nickelodeon alum also cleared up misconceptions about her weight and health status.

The singer revealed that when people thought she was “healthier,” she was actually at her lowest.

Ariana said, “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them, and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’”

Ariana has become a champion for body positivity in all forms.