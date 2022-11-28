Ariana Grande is serving looks as she promotes r.e.m beauty and announces a new release. Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has gone back to the sixties as the singer struck a pose in mod-inspired attire for a groovy share.

Although Ariana went blonde for a new movie role last month, the latest pictures featured the natural brunette with pigtails as she gave a psychedelic vibe.

The video began with Ariana seated on a metal chair featuring white cushions while clad in an orange and peach bra with swirly designs that resembled a zebra pattern.

The clip appeared on the r.e.m beauty Instagram, where Ariana’s fans have been kept informed about happenings, including the upcoming fragrance launch.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ariana revealed her first duo fragrance, with a December 1 release date.

The latest Instagram post showed Ariana mimicking an airplane in a fabulous ensemble while giving thanks to the r.e.m crew.

Ariana Grande stuns in a colorful bra and white boots

In the short clip, Ariana placed her hands on the armrests of the chair and stood up, extending her arms to each side.

She spun around with a motion that brought attention to her fabulous gloves made of the same material and design as her bra. Ariana paired the colorful top and glove combo with a high-waisted white miniskirt.

The actress paired the skirt with knee-high patent-leather boots in white, featuring chunky heels.

Ariana’s dark locks were parted in the center featuring pigtails with curled ends. She wore massive pearl statement earrings, which perfectly matched her look.

Tagged in the video were the team of hair stylists, makeup artists, and other creatives who helped create Ariana’s look, including makeup artist Ash K. Holm and stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

The post was captioned, “thankful for our #remflightcrew, today and everyday! ☁️🔭♡.”

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty

Ariana released r.e.m beauty last November, creating a stylized title in all lowercase letters, just like her album, Sweetener. The beauty line has highly-pigmented and sparkly eye shadows, which have become a signature look for the songstress.

But now, there will be another signature item that fans can purchase in honor of Ariana.

Last week, she announced an addition to r.e.m beauty with a special fragrance. She made the big reveal on social media with two videos for her adoring fans.

Ariana wrote in her caption, “introducing our first ever fragrance duo: Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush 🤍🍨🤎♡ available online at Ulta.com on Dec 1.”

Ariana’s duo fragrance, mod vanilla, and mod blush are complementary, meaning they go together to create a wonderful aroma.

Ariana’s latest product has a December 1 release date, just in time for holiday gift-giving.