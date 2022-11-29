Ariana Grande is stunning as she ditches her pants and poses in a miniskirt, sharing a rare look at her personal life and her husband, Dalton Gomez. Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

After promoting her upcoming r.e.m beauty launch all week, Ariana Grande took some time to share a glimpse at her personal life, showing she wasn’t all business all the time.

The 7 Rings singer took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring Ariana’s favorite things, including her husband, dog, and selfies.

Ariana treated her 341 million Instagram followers to never before seen content from the spooky season, and fans rewarded her with 2.5 million likes.

Ariana allowed the pictures to do the talking, choosing not to use a caption.

The actress started the carousel with one of her signature posts, causing fans to turn their necks or screens to see the image correctly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The shot showed her and her hubby with smiles wearing dark clothing at night. While Dalton’s eyes were open, Ariana chose to keep hers closed for the picture.

Ariana Grande stuns in miniskirt for Wicked recording

Next, Ariana shared a picture of her adorable puppy resting on her lap with her MacBook also present.

A swipe right showed a fabulous mirror selfie with a Halloween theme as Ariana captured her reflection, rocking a blonde ponytail, a black sherpa, and a black miniskirt. She donned chunky high heels and black tights, looking chic and seasonally appropriate. The beauty mogul pouted her lips and struck a pose in the fashionable shot.

The fourth image showed another look at Ariana’s chic attire, and she held a pink glove in her hands while revealing her lengthy legs.

The next part of the post was exciting because it showed Ariana in the recording booth for the upcoming Wicked movie, where she will play Glinda the Good Witch. Ariana wore a miniskirt and glittery pink heels as she pressed record on her phone, then stepped away from the screen and toward the microphone. She had headphones on as she prepared to lay down a vocal track.

Preparing for Wicked isn’t the only work Ariana has been doing lately.

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty mod fragrance

Last week, Ariana announced her first-ever duo fragrance release with r.e.m beauty. She shared a mod-inspired photoshoot for the release, appropriately titled Mod.

Ariana explained that the two fragrances go together, with a mod blush and mod vanilla, sold as a set.

Fans can purchase Ariana’s duo fragrance, mod vanilla, and mod blush at Ulta on December 1.