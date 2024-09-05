Michael Strahan taunts Robin Roberts about being in ‘hot seat’ as she returns to GMA

The regular crew of anchors was back in action for Good Morning America, including the return of Robin Roberts to the studio.

She joined co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, who didn’t waste any time having fun ahead of a hot segment.

And Robin’s return after a lengthy absence amid a career milestone immediately had her in the hot seat.

“I know you like to be a trailblazer, but you have agreed to be the first person to do it live. You’re gonna be in the hot seat live. Are you ready for that?” Michael asked Robin at the desk.

“You don’t have to smile as you say that,” Robin fired back at her co-anchor.

“I can’t wait,” Michael replied with a massive grin as he looked at her.

The GMA stars’ quips referred to a segment covering the popular YouTube series Hot Ones. In it, host Sean Evans interviews guests as they snack on hot wings using progressively hotter hot sauces.

Michael, Robin, and George joked about a ‘hot’ show and GMA segment

During their funny exchange, Robin noted that “the crew [was] very happy,” and she was ready for the challenge ahead.

“I love the show. I would do the show. I just wouldn’t do it live,” Michael told her regarding Hot Ones.

Robin claimed that she knew George and Michael wouldn’t participate in the live segment, so she agreed to do it.

“They knew not to even ask me!” George quickly said as the trio laughed about it.

Robin participated in Hot Ones live on GMA as co-stars watched

Later, Hot Ones host Sean Evans appeared in-studio, and George, Michael, Robin, and Lara Spencer interviewed him about the show’s success.

He indicated that the format helps eliminate the typical formalities people see in celebrity interviews, as guests “fight for survival” while eating scorching hot wings.

Evans recalled some standout guests over the show’s seasons, including Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, and Conan O’Brien. He said Keanu Reeves would be one of his dream guests.

After the GMA hosts finished interviewing him, it was time for Robin to get into the hot seat. After flexing and receiving applause from her co-stars, she sat down and sampled wings as Evans fired off several questions.

Like other celebs on Hot Ones, Robin ate the first wing with no issues since it brings the most minor heat. However, Evans claimed the next wing had a jump in heat level since they were on a time crunch for the morning show segment.

“Gotta be in it to win it,” Robin said as she took a large bite, adding, “I almost said a bad word.”

Evans then asked her whether she had any valuable advice since becoming an early bird and waking up at 3:30 a.m. to go to GMA. Robin said it involves changing your mindset.

“There’s something about the morning,” she told him.

“Gotta change the way you think. And the blackout shade. Sleep is very, very, very important, and that is something that I’ve made a priority,” she said.

Evans said Robin set a Hot Ones record during GMA

Evans called Robin’s participation in a Hot Ones interview record-setting since it occurred so early in the morning.

She reached the segment of Hot Ones called “the last dab” as they each put an extra dab of hot sauce from the bottle on their final wing.

Robin’s co-stars and the GMA crew cheered her on as she participated in the highlight moment. However, Michael was back at it, teasing Robin that she didn’t get any extra sauce on her final wing.

Evans asked Robin if she recalled any great words of wisdom from her late mother.

“I’m comin’ to see you, momma!” Robin exclaimed as she looked up and pointed to the ceiling and sky.

The Good Morning America crew and Evans laughed over that instance, with Robin indicating that her mother had also told her, “When you stretch, you stumble. You’re never too big for your britches.”

“I heard this is a dream of yours, Robin. I hope it doesn’t turn into a nightmare,” Evans told her before the interview.

However, Robin claimed she “adored” Evans and what he’s done with the popular online series over its 20-plus seasons.

The First We Feast YouTube channel features many other celebrities participating in the insightful, fun, and crazy episodes of the fiery interview show.