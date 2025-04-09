Robin Roberts gets away from GMA to vacation with co-star

Robin Roberts escaped the cooler temperatures of New York for some fun in the sun in one of her favorite travel spots.

The Good Morning America star has recently missed several episodes of the weekday program, which may have viewers wondering where she went.

Rebecca Jarvis has filled in during Robin’s absence, alongside regulars Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos.

Recent episodes included conversations with Connecticut Huskies women’s head basketball coach Geno Auriemma and actors Anthony Anderson and Viola Davis.

Meanwhile, Robin enjoyed some warm weather with her wife, Amber Laign.

A familiar face from the GMA rotation also appeared in several of Robin’s social media posts from the trip.

Robin enjoys a trip with her wife and GMA co-star

This week, Robin shared a photo on her official Instagram account alongside Amber and surrounded by friends, including Gio Benitez.

Robin’s co-star at GMA smiles in the group photo as he sits on the group’s far right.

The setting was Key West, Florida, for what appeared to be some time out on the water.

“Sunset, smiles and special friends. 🌅 #keywest,” Robin wrote in her caption.

In the photo above, Robin and Amber’s beloved dog, Lucas, also stands on Amber’s lap.

Based on the IG video clip below, Lucas enjoyed his time in Key West, including hanging out with Gio and his spouse, Tommy DiDario. The couple has been married since 2016.

In the footage, Randy Newman’s You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story plays as Lucas enjoys the boat ride with Gio and Tommy.

A final photo featured the aftermath of Lukas’s good time, showing him sleeping after all the activity.

“Fun few days with @giobenitez @tommydidario @thetravelmom…and it left @lil_man_lukas exhausted!!” Robin wrote in the caption.

Robin and GMA co-stars appeared in behind-the-scenes footage amid the shakeup

Before heading off for her latest trip to Key West, Robin was featured in GMA’s behind-the-scenes video spotlighting the anchors’ morning routines.

The highlight video presents Michael, Robin, and George as they arrive at the GMA studio in New York City and prepare for the episode.

The video makes it clear from the start that the anchors arrive “very early” to work as preparations for the show begin.

Their routines include heading to the dressing rooms, getting makeup and hair done, going to the tracking booth, recording vocals for GMA’s intro teaser, reviewing scripts for the upcoming episode, pretaping live shots, and more.

The video features Robin recording a special social media tease, something the anchors have also been doing recently. Robin greets GMA staff, Michael hugs various individuals, and George appears to be all business throughout the video.

Their highlight reel of morning routines arrives weeks after news of the big shakeup with GMA and GMA3, including dozens of layoffs and an announcement that the two shows would merge under one production unit.

Based on rumors, the trio of anchors faced backlash following the news due to their hefty salaries. Additional rumors suggested that the GMA anchors received offers to host GMA’s third-hour show, GMA3, but none were interested in that role.

However, ABC News shut down these rumors, indicating the anchors never received offers for this position and that they’d continue appearing on GMA3 occasionally.