Michael Strahan and GMA co-stars possibly turned down hosting ‘toxic’ TV slot

Michael Strahan might have rejected an offer to host what some believe is a “toxic hour” of television.

The Good Morning America star returned to the program this week following an extended break.

Michael appeared with his main co-anchors, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

It’s believed that ABC News offered all three the opportunity to host the third hour of GMA, known as GMA3: What You Need to Know.

DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim are current co-hosts and have done their best to keep things afloat, but insiders suggest it hasn’t been the same since a particular duo left.

However, an insider revealed remarks suggesting Michael and his co-stars are not interested in taking over the challenging spot on ABC.

Michael and co-stars disinterested in TV hosting gig, insider suggests

GMA3 may not be considered a coveted job at ABC following the previous exit of popular co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The couple lost their jobs with the network after their private relationship became public, creating gossip headlines for weeks and months.

They’ve since moved on to podcasting together for iHeart Radio, co-hosting several different podcasts, including Amy & T.J. and Morning Run.

It’s believed that since they left, the network has had difficulty finding suitable GMA3 co-hosts with whom viewers could connect.

“Michael, Robin, and George were all asked to take over the third hour – they said no,” a high-level inside source said, per Daily Mail.

“After TJ and Amy, it’s a toxic hour they want no part of,” the insider said, adding, “They have just fired all the staff of GMA3, including its executive producer.”

Per that insider, Michael, Robin, and George would “want a lot more money to do any extra work.”

Michael previously co-hosted various spinoff programs on ABC, which began as GMA Day, including his co-hosting with Sara Haines and later Keke Palmer. However, ABC canceled the show in 2020.

Several weeks ago, Monsters and Critics reported about news involving dozens of layoffs at GMA and GMA3 as part of a shakeup that included merging their production units.

That resulted in a rumored backlash aimed at the GMA anchors due to their hefty salaries. Following that news, the anchors are believed to have taken time away from GMA for vacations.

ABC News shot down recent rumors about the GMA co-anchors

In the same Daily Mail report about the GMA3 hosting job, an ABC News spokesperson refuted the rumors, indicating that Michael, Robin, and George “were never asked to take over the third hour.”

“What we have said from the beginning is that we are unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team, and that includes seeing all members of the extended GMA family in the third hour,” the ABC News spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also called GMA3 a “valued part of the GMA franchise” and said the trio of GMA anchors will continue to appear on the show for various moments.

It’s the second time in the past several weeks that ABC News has shot down rumors involving the GMA co-stars. A previous insider’s remarks suggested that George and Robin had a “chilly” on-set relationship, but ABC News denied it.

The three anchors appear regularly throughout the week and mostly seem to get along on camera. However, based on recent reports and rumors, some might believe that there are some frustrations behind the scenes due to a challenging time for ABC’s GMA and GMA3.