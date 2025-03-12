Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes address losing ‘dream job’ amid GMA shakeup

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes called their GMA3 co-hosting gig a “dream job” they wouldn’t ever want to leave.

They shared their thoughts about the situation at their former employer, ABC News, amid a shakeup that included dozens of layoffs for Good Morning America and GMA3.

Along with that, reports indicated that the production units for GMA and GMA3 would merge.

During an episode of the Amy and T.J. Podcast this week, the couple said the recent layoffs affected many of the staff they “loved” and “worked with daily” at GMA3.

Remarks from insiders suggested that some individuals blamed Amy and T.J. for ruining GMA3, which ultimately brought these layoffs and changes.

As Amy and T.J. discussed the recent shakeup, Amy also explained that the show has been “painful” to watch since their departure.

Amy and T.J. ‘aren’t surprised’ by how things are going for GMA and GMA3

During their podcast, the couple mentioned that television ratings are declining as things shift to streaming platforms.

“It’s a game that is not winning, it’s losing, and everyone kind of knows this,” Amy said, adding that there needs to be “restructuring” to attract younger viewers.

Amy also called the recent layoffs “detrimental” to the shows, which she said were reported to be 200 individuals.

“And yes, it was our show,” Amy said regarding GMA3.

T.J. said the “most jarring headlines” were about Good Morning America and GMA3.

Amy and T.J. explained that they sometimes felt caught in a tug-of-war between GMA and GMA3 but loved working there and are still “rooting for the success” of the shows and their employees.

“We did not want to leave that show,” T.J. stated, adding, “At that point, this was the dream job.”

“I could have done that show for the next 20 years and been the luckiest person on this planet,” Amy added regarding her GMA3 job.

T.J. mentioned that whenever there are headlines about something happening at GMA or GMA3, such as someone losing a job or other disparaging news, various outlets try to contact them to get an excited reaction. However, he said that’s not how they feel towards their former employer.

“We have from the jump been rooting for GMA3. I would have loved Robes, I know you would too, in 10, 15 years, see that show still thriving,” T.J. said, adding, “I was there and I helped start that thing.”

Amy says GMA3 is ‘painful’ for them to watch

While T.J. and Amy loved working at GMA3, and sometimes at Good Morning America, it seems they no longer check to see how the program is without them.

Amy also admitted it’s tough for them to watch GMA3 since leaving their jobs with ABC News.

“I’ll reiterate I have not and T.J. has not watched that show once since we left, mostly because it was too painful to. It wasn’t because we were saying, ‘Ah, forget them.’ No, it’s we loved it so much,” she said.

“We were so passionate about it that I actually couldn’t stomach to watch it because it was too hard, because it would have been too painful for me to have watched,” Amy said.

As mentioned, some affected individuals might blame high-profile and visible personalities associated with GMA and GMA3 amid the recent shakeup.

One insider noted that some individuals blamed Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos for receiving multimillion-dollar salaries at GMA while those earning significantly less were laid off.

Additional inside sources claimed some individuals felt Amy and T.J. were difficult to replace when finding a co-hosting duo with their charisma and likeability. DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim host the current GMA3 program and sometimes contribute to GMA.

Since technology has changed how many people consume news, ABC News needed to make changes to further its programs. Based on Amy and T.J.’s recent remarks, it seems they understand and bear no ill will toward their former employer or GMA3.