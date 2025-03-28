Sara Haines apologizes to The View producer’s parents after revealing ‘private’ stories

The View co-hosts, including Sara Haines, are known for being outspoken, and sometimes they might even overshare.

That may have been the case for Sara, as she potentially spilled random details about The View producer Brian Teta’s mischievous past.

She appeared on the Behind the Table Podcast, where Teta is the host, and each of The View co-hosts gets to discuss various topics one-on-one.

After speaking about politics, the conversation shifted to parents having favorite children.

That’s when things became personal, and Sara may have publicly revealed some details she learned privately.

However, she quickly apologized for sharing, realizing it may not have caused much damage.

“They always say parents have a favorite, but it changes,” Sara said during the podcast.

Sara apologized for oversharing about The View producer’s mischievous past

Sara Haines said she doesn’t know if she’s ever been her parents’ favorite, saying that her mother and father’s favorites are her older sisters.

“Joe is dabbled in there,” Haines said regarding her brother.

She also told Brian that his sister is her favorite, and he added that Sara’s a big fan of his wife.

“She’s my favorite Teta,” she told him.

“I think my mom flipped to my sister somewhere in adulthood,” Brian said.

“But you were an ornery boy, and all the stories you told about scribbling out grades you were supposed to show your parents to sign, and you knew you’d get caught, it was just a matter of time. What kind of kid like that ranks up there with parents?” she said on the podcast.

Brian quickly stated that those were all stories he told her “privately” and off-the-air.

“Oh shoot. Sorry, Mr. and Mrs. Teta, but I’m sure you’ve gotten over that D he got,” Sara apologized.

She then mentioned Brian used to “make up horoscopes” to “hit on girls.”

“You weren’t exactly the most straight shooter. That’s not gonna appeal to a parent who’s trying to raise you right,” Sara told him.

Brian joked that he didn’t think his parents knew the horoscope story about him.

“Now they do,” Sara fired back.

Sara told her producer, ‘You’re not the boss’

Sara has three children with her husband, Max Shifrin: Alec, Sandra, and Caleb.

On the podcast, Brian mentioned Sara’s “favorite” child, Sandra, and the “adorable” video Sara shared of her singing the song Firework by Katy Perry.

She explained that she loves how passionate her daughter is when trying to sing or perform and that it is similar to how she was when she was younger.

Brian spoke about his daughters, whom Sara called “trained performers,” since Brian and his wife have them participating in hours of classes. He also “spends days” at their recitals.

He admitted he’s “starting to crack” regarding their performances, and Sara said he’s “outnumbered” by his wife and daughters, who also attend many Broadway shows.

“You provide tickets, and your wife and daughters go five or six times, to the same show,” she said, adding, “You always say ‘Oh my gosh!’ and yet it keeps happening!”

“It does, because I’m weak,” he admitted when allowing his wife and daughters to continue attending the shows so much.

“Well, you’re not the boss,” Sara told Brian regarding his situation in the house with a wife and two daughters.

“I’m still your boss,” he quickly reminded her.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.