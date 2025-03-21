The View guest Bill Burr tells Joy Behar and co-hosts he was warned not to appear on the show

Bill Burr appeared for the first time on The View, surprising many of his fans and defying a significant individual’s orders.

The comedian and actor discussed multiple topics with Joy Behar and her co-hosts, including his Broadway debut.

Burr portrays Dave Moss in the revival of the stage play Glengarry Glen Ross, which also stars Oscar winner Kieran Culkin and Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk.

In addition, he promoted his Hulu comedy special, Drop Dead Years, which he mentioned is due to how often people see men randomly drop dead.

Topics in Burr’s stand-up special include his observations about his life and the world, including the dynamics between men and women.

However, he indicated he might not have gone on The View due to someone’s warning.

Burr told The View co-hosts he got a warning not to go on their show

With Whoopi Goldberg absent from The View, Joy led as host. Co-hosts Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin joined her.

Joy introduced Burr as “one of the funniest and edgiest comedians,” and he certainly brought some unique perspectives to the show. That included blasting the “nerds,” who he said are the billionaires involved in politics.

When Joy said it was Burr’s “first time” on The View, he said his wife was “freaking out.”

“She was like, ‘Who the hell booked you on that show?'” Burr joked.

“Yeah, ‘You say all this dumb stuff about women. Don’t go on that show,'” he said his wife warned him.

Joy told Burr that The View co-hosts aren’t all “snowflakes” around there and said some of them are comedians, so they understood. While some of The View co-hosts might make funny random jokes on the show, only Joy and Whoopi have comedy backgrounds.

Fans reacted to Burr’s appearance on The View

Fans rushed to the YouTube comments, as many were surprised and delighted to see Burr appear on the show. The crossover appearance also seemed to benefit The View, possibly attracting a few never-before viewers.

“Never thought the day would come that Bill Burr would be on The View,” one commenter said.

Another indicated, “This is the first time ever I liked a video of the View.”

“The moment I saw Bill Burr and The View in the same thumbnail, I ran to watch this,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another suggested it was a “fantasy come true” to see Burr on The View.

“I could feel the deep breath Bill took right before walking out from the back,” a commenter said.

Burr shut down the audience and fired back at Sunny after she asked about his wellbeing

Later in the interview, The View’s Sunny Hostin told Burr she watched his Drop Dead Days special on Hulu, and it was “hilarious” and “fantastic.”

“You’re actually one of my favorite comedians,” Sunny admitted, adding, “So women do like your comedy.”

“See that! Where’s my wife? There you go,” Burr said, pointing to her in the audience.

Sunny mentioned how in Burr’s special, he spoke about how people don’t give enough attention to what men are going through these days.

That received applause from the audience and The View executive producer Brian Teta, but Burr shut them down and said he was speaking about himself, not for other men.

“Are you OK? What’s going on?” Sunny asked him.

“I’m a comedian. No, I’m not OK,” Burr joked back at her, adding, “But I’m working it out. I’ve taken mushrooms a few times.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.