Sunny Hostin defends her ‘thirsty’ behavior at RHONY tag sale

Sunny Hostin took time away from The View to sit down for a podcast episode with Brian Teta and shared how she ended up on an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Sunny loves going to clothing sales when she is not getting in trouble with the other ladies on The View.

At one point, she even took Joy Behar to show her the ins and outs of bargain shopping for couture in New York City.

One of these trips out in New York caused her to cross paths with one of the ladies on RHONY, but Sunny did not like how they portrayed her in a video.

Sunny considers herself a fashionista and bonded with Jenna Lyons from the new group of ladies on RHONY when she stopped by The View.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

From the new reboot of RHONY that fans dislike, Jenna told Sunny to stop by a tag sale at her home and grab some clothing deals, but things did not go as planned.

Sunny shared she wanted VIP treatment from Jenna

Sunny was on an episode of the podcast The View: Behind the Table with Brian Teta and shared how she ended up on an episode of RHONY looking “thirsty,” “desperate,” and “crazy.”

Sunny became friends with Jenna after they met on The View. When her new friend had a tag sale of some of her glamorous clothing and accessories, Sunny wanted to go.

When Sunny arrived, she realized that the line to get into Jenna’s was about a three-hour wait, something that she would not do.

Sunny thought Jenna had just invited her to come over and look into her closet instead of being a public event.

Sunny called Jenna, saying, “I can’t get on that line!” Then, the RHONY cast member offered Sunny special VIP treatment.

There were cameras rolling, and Sunny said they caught her looking “I don’t know; I was thirsty, desperate, crazy a little bit.”

Despite how she was perceived as asking for VIP treatment and then filmed looking frenzied and askew, Sunny made it clear it was worthwhile.

Sunny overlooked how awful she looked because she bought a unique Prada jacket and went away feeling satisfied that she “got some of the best stuff.”

The View debuted the new holiday set

After all the controversies earlier in the month with three ladies out at once, causing Brian Teta to call in others in a pinch, everything came together on the set as they decorated for the holidays.

Sunny’s new Prada jacket would look great against the new holiday backdrop on The View, and perhaps she will wear it during the season.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.