RHONY fans are trolling Andy Cohen with comments about the OGs as they trash the reboot

The Real Housewives of New York City reunion is fast approaching, and as usual, Andy Cohen shared a message asking viewers to send in their questions.

That went left real fast, as fans of the franchise started to troll the Bravo boss.

Instead of sending him questions for the new cast, they wrote questions for the OGs.

The rebooted series has been getting a lot of criticism this season, with the cast being accused of being boring and putting on an act for the cameras.

The final straw for many was the pregnancy prank that even made it into the Season 15 trailer, teasing a pregnancy bombshell.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That turned out to be a made-up story by newbie Rebecca Minkoff and Erin Lichy, and when it all came to light, no one was amused.

Now, people are calling for the return of the OGs and making sure that Andy hears their pleas.

Andy Cohen is ready for the RHONY reunion but viewers don’t want it

It’s become a standard for Housewives fans to send in their questions for the cast, and since the RHONY reunion is coming up, Andy shared his usual post.

“My team is gearing up for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK REUNION!” he wrote on X. “Tweet me all of your questions for the cast BELOW and let me know where you’re from in the question!”

Pic credit: @Andy/X

“A reunion to discuss what??” an X user responded. “Give them a 30 min WWHL special and wrap it up. Bravo’s already done enough damage to this franchise.”

“I don’t know why y’all are wasting money on a reunion just before you announce the cancellation of this abomination. But you do you Bravo,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @Andy/X

RHONY fans troll Andy with questions for the OGs

RHONY fans had questions for the cast as per Andy’s request, but they were for the OGs instead of the newbies.

“Question for Dorinda – you famously said eagles don’t fly with pigeons, what did you think of this bunch of khia pigeons trying to make flying rats their entire storyline this season?” wrote one commenter.

“Question for Ramona, Jill, Sonja, Luann and Dorinda. Can you please come and save this mess?” was also asked.

Another X user said, “Question for LuAnn: How does it feel to be living your best life and Bravo dropped the ball on being able to film all of your accomplishments?”

Pic credit: @Andy/X

Another commenter added, “We don’t want this cast, we want the OGs back. Give us what we want, please.”

We don't want this cast, we want the OGs back. Give us what we want please. pic.twitter.com/aZxiLBpAeE — Tori (@blondietori88) December 4, 2024

Meanwhile, It’s unclear if the OGs are even interested in returning to the franchise.

Ramona declared in 2023 that she’s been happier since leaving the show.

Luann De Lesseps has also been doing quite well for herself, and so has Dorinda Medley.

Do you want the old RHONY gang back together? Sound off in the comments.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.