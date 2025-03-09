Why did Katy Perry leave American Idol? That’s the question on American Idol fans’ minds as the new season kicks off without the singer.

Katy became a fixture on American Idol when ABC rebooted the show.

The Firework singer became part of the new judges panel with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Although Katy had her fair share of backlash, the three judges were a hit with American Idol fans.

However, after 7 seasons, there’s been a shift on the singing competition.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Katy has exited the building, and former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood has taken her place at the judges’ table.

Why did Katy Perry leave American Idol?

It wasn’t easy for Katy to exit American Idol or leave Luke and Lionel behind.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February 2024 to promote American Idol, Katy announced her exit.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,” she told Jimmy about Season 22.

Katy explained, “I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much. I know. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat.”

All of this means that the reason Katy left was simple. She wanted to focus on other projects like her music. Filming American Idol takes a lot of time, and Katy felt she needed to focus her attention elsewhere.

Following her appearance with Jimmy Kimmel, Katy used Instagram to announce her exit by playing the two Truths and a Lie game.

It was announced in August 2024 that Carrie would fill Katy’s void.

What has Katy been doing since American Idol?

Katy stayed true to her word that she would release new music. Katy released her seventh album in September 2024, 143.

Next month, the singer hits the road to go on tour for her latest album. Katy’s Lifetimes tour kicks off in April and won’t conclude until November.

The proud mama has also spent time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, and her long-time partner, Orlando Bloom.

Even though Katy Perry has put American Idol in the rearview, it doesn’t mean she’s done with the show for good. Katy hopes to return in some capacity one day.

Perhaps she can be an artist in residence like Jelly Roll.

In the meantime, the show must go on, so be sure to tune in to find out how well Carrie gels with Lionel and Luke.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.