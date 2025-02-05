Ryan Seacrest helicoptered by Jelly Roll during American Idol announcement

American Idol viewers will see a few changes when the show returns next month.

Katy Perry exited last season, and while some hoped Jelly Roll would be sitting at the judges’ table, that isn’t the case.

Carrie Underwood joins Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as the third judge.

However, Jelly Roll will be back, too.

For the first time ever, American Idol will have an Artist In Residence.

Ryan Seacrest was part of the announcement and got swept up in it — literally.

Jelly Roll helicopters Ryan Seacrest

When Jelly Roll mentored the contestants in Hawaii last season, he did a stellar job. He impressed the executives and was asked back for a bigger role this season on American Idol.

On Instagram, the announcement for Jelly Roll’s Artist In Residence position for American Idol included a fun moment with host Ryan Seacrest.

Jelly Roll helicoptered Ryan before making his big announcement, which is his part on American Idol.

The two bantered about his new job, and he was excited to give the contestants the “energy they need” and uplift them to get them going.

It also played on fun moments, with Jelly Roll carrying Ryan away after the banter.

Jelly Roll has seen major success

Jelly Roll has become a household name over the last few years.

From his music hitting country radio to his appearances on various shows, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know his name.

His story has touched so many people, and the reality of what he’s overcome to get to where he is has inspired them. Jelly Roll’s story is one of redemption, and his music reflects the trials and tribulations.

Since his last appearance on American Idol, Jelly Roll has worked on losing weight and getting himself healthy again. He has lost a significant amount so far, and he is still going.

The producers and show executives saw something in him when he mentored in Hawaii last season, and having him back on for Hollywood Week could be a game-changer. It will be interesting to see how he is able to work with all of the artists to better themselves and move on for a shot to win the competition.

Even though Jelly Roll isn’t at the judges’ table with Lionel and Luke, he is still a part of the show. We have a feeling he will bring new energy and some shenanigans along with him.

American Idol returns on Sunday, March 9, at 8/7c on ABC.