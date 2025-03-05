American Idol fans drag Carrie Underwood for ‘fake’ appearance: ‘Holy fillers’

Carrie Underwood’s appearance caught American Idol fans off guard.

The Season 4 alum and newly crowned American Idol judge recently took a walk down Memory Lane.

In a Reel posted on American Idol’s Instagram page, Carrie recalled her early life and how her love of singing brought her to audition for the most popular singing competition on TV.

In the recording, Carrie looked back at her time on American Idol more than 20 years ago when she sang in front of then-judges Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell.

While Carrie reflected on her path to stardom, many of her fans flocked to the comments section to share how they’ve followed her journey along the way.

But others were more concerned with Carrie’s appearance.

Quite a few Instagram users expressed shock at Carrie’s appearance, accusing her of altering her face with fillers and surgeries.

Critics accuse Carrie of altering her face with surgeries and cosmetic procedures

“Oh Carrie, the lips have to go,” opined @graberpresta.

Another Instagram user wrote that it was “Too bad about her face surgeries” which “didn’t work out.”

“I loveeeee carrie but holy fillers,” added another surprised commenter.

Others wrote that Carrie’s hair looks “too fake,” her lips are “so distracting and not necessary,” that her “lips have to go,” and @luisaruiz008 added, “Holy fillers!!! Not good.”

Carrie’s 2017 accident sparked elective plastic surgery rumors

Carrie’s appearance has come under fire more than once in recent years.

In 2017, Carrie said that she fell while walking her dogs, breaking her wrist, and requiring surgery, which resulted in more than 40 stitches in her face.

Carrie detailed her tumble during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show. She told listeners that she tripped and didn’t let go of her dogs’ leashes, missing a step and, in turn, falling.

She admitted that she was healing after her surgery but was “not quite looking the same” after her fall.

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” Carrie told her fans.

After the songstress announced that she had taken a spill at home and injured herself, she stayed out of the limelight for some time.

She finally reemerged on social media one month after her accident, but she hid most of her face in her first post-accident Instagram upload.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” Carrie said of the ordeal.

“I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life [who] have been there every step of the way.”

In 2018, Carrie addressed rumors that she had surgery to cover up cosmetic work and shot down the gossip.

She told Redbook, “I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy.”

“It’s a little sad because the truth is just as interesting,” Carrie continued. “I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better.”

Season 23 of American Idol premieres on Sunday, March 9 at 8/7c on ABC.