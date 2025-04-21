Kelly Ripa’s studio shakeup has staffers calling the move ‘cursed’

Live with Kelly and Mark fans already know the show went on a long hiatus due to a move to a new studio.

Now, some staffers are sharing behind-the-scenes drama that occurred on the new set of LIVE, explaining the extra week of reruns fans had to endure.

Typically, LIVE takes one or two weeks off in the spring, allowing Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, time to visit their beloved home away from home in Palm Springs.

As the couple nears their retirement from LIVE, Kelly and Mark enjoy their downtime in Palm Springs, where they hike and, for Mark, practice his golf moves.

The crew waited until spring break to move to the new studio space at 7 Hudson Square, Disney’s New York office building complex that also houses The View.

Now, inside sources say that the extra week of downtime is allegedly due to a serious injury on the set, which occurred as the final preparations finished before the live shows resumed.

An accident on the set of LIVE may be the reason for the lengthy hiatus

Insiders on the LIVE crew allege an accident occurred on the set, resulting in a crew member’s trip to the hospital. This accident is reportedly why the show was down for an extra week, featuring “pre-recorded” episodes.

RadarOnline reports a LIVE insider said, “They’re lucky it wasn’t worse. There was panic. People were screaming. It was total chaos.”

This insider describes a scene on the new set, where crew members were in the way of falling equipment.

A piece of heavy equipment malfunctioned and fell where the staffers were, resulting in one person being hurt and needing emergency care.

The insider said the poor person was “likely inches from being killed,” and that “This move felt cursed from day one. Tech is glitching, people are missing cues, and the energy is off. It’s disastrous.”

Kelly cares deeply about her crew, calling them family, and she would certainly put her foot down, refusing to do anything that could harm them.

If these insider claims are valid, she allowed a week of the show to air in the suboptimal, cafeteria-like setting that caused many sound problems due to echo.

During final safety checks, the crew and their safety are worth putting up with the echoes and other problems with the temporary stage.

Kelly and Mark speak about the passing of the Pope

To the dismay of Catholics around the globe, Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025. Kelly and Mark broke the terrible news during their host chat.

The stars, including Eva Longoria, shared their memories of Pope Francis. Her remembrance is available on the Live with Kelly and Mark Instagram page.

During the host chat, Kelly expressed her sadness upon hearing of the Pope’s passing and her feelings about him.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.