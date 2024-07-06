Ken Jennings needs to ‘watch his back’ as Ryan Seacrest threatens to dominate ratings on Wheel of Fortune

Ken Jennings needs to keep a close eye on Ryan Seacrest.

That’s what a Sony Television insider says, anyway.

Ryan is gearing up to take over as Wheel of Fortune’s host later this year following Pat Sajak’s retirement.

Like Ryan filled Pat’s shoes, Ken found himself in a similar position when longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2020.

Ken initially shared hosting duties with Mayim Bialik until Sony let her go.

Beginning with Season 40, Ken took over as the permanent sole host of Jeopardy!

Sony Television insider warns Ken Jennings: ‘Watch your back’

Now that Ken is hosting Jeopardy! solo, he’s reportedly up against some competition in the ratings department.

That’s because a source says Ken’s ratings could suffer compared to Ryan’s on Wheel of Fortune this fall.

“For decades, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been very evenly matched when it comes to ratings and popularity, but they actually draw two different audiences,” the tipster told The Sun.

The unidentified informant added, “Now that both shows are going into this fall with their new hosts in place, that equilibrium is poised to be disrupted.”

“And, at Sony Television, you can feel the excitement as Ryan settles in and starts getting his first episodes as host,” they elaborated.

Since Ryan will bring a “sense of youth and urgency” to Wheel of Fortune, the show is bound to see an increase in viewership, the source adds.

The insider has important advice for Ken: “My advice to Ken is that just because Mayim is out of the picture doesn’t mean he shouldn’t watch his back.”

The source also claimed that taking the Jeopardy! audience for granted is the “worst possible thing” Ken could do right now, adding, “In most media markets, these shows run back-to-back, and Ken needs to make sure he doesn’t suffer from the contrast with Ryan.”

Wheel of Fortune viewers react to Ryan Seacrest’s hosting gig

Ryan joining the Wheel of Fortune family has garnered mixed reactions from longtime fans of the weeknight game show.

Despite his vast experience in radio and television and ease in front of the camera, Ryan has received harsh criticism for taking over Pat Sajak’s job.

Some Wheel watchers felt Vanna White should have been Pat’s replacement and that Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, should have taken over Vanna’s job.

Ryan’s fans are excited to see the American Idol host show Wheel of Fortune fans what he’s got up his sleeve when Season 42 premieres later this fall.