Jeopardy! fans applaud Ken Jennings’ ‘savage’ dig at Ryan Seacrest as he hints at hosting Wheel of Fortune

Watch out, Ryan Seacrest, because Ken Jennings might be coming for your job.

Well, not really, but the Jeopardy! host hinted that he would love to fill Pat Sajak’s shoes.

Ryan Seacrest is gearing up to take over as the host of Wheel of Fortune upon the completion of Season 41, which will be Pat Sajak’s last.

But he might want to be careful because Ken has his sights on the same hosting gig.

Ken recently fielded questions from the studio audience before taping an episode of Jeopardy! and one of his answers caused quite the stir.

On Instagram, Jeopardy! shared a clip of Ken responding to a fan asking, “What’s it like hosting a show that you know all the answers to?”

Ken Jennings teases he wants to host Wheel of Fortune

Ken chuckled, adding, “It hasn’t happened yet.”

“I don’t know, like, maybe they’ll let me do Wheel someday, but, uh…” Ken added, eliciting a roar of laughter from the crowd.

Ken added that he was just kidding, but his comments got Jeopardy! viewers thinking.

In the comments section of the Reel on Instagram — jokingly captioned, “Ken chose violence today 👀 #Jeopardy!” — Jeopardy! fans reacted to Ken’s jest, and many applauded his dig at Ryan Seacrest.

Jeopardy! fans react to Ken’s ‘savage’ reply

One Jeopardy! viewer said of Ken’s dig, “😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 that’s a sick burn. Would love to see @patsajakofficale or @officialvannawhite on the stage!”

Others called Ken’s comments “savage” and noted how amused they were by his joke.

“Not him coming for Ryan’s job before he even starts,” wrote @trippysiren.

Even more Jeopardy! fans expressed their approval of Ken’s suggestion to host Wheel of Fortune.

“Yes please! Sometime in April 1st 2024, maybe we will see Ken hosting Wheel, Pat hosting Jeopardy (again!),” proposed @kevin_xavier55.

Others filled the comments section with compliments aimed at Ken, calling him the “greatest player of all time who is also charismatic” and an “excellent choice as host” for Jeopardy! following the passing of the legendary Alex Trebek.

Ryan Seacrest is ‘very excited’ to host Wheel of Fortune

Once Pat retires later this year, Ryan will take over as the host of Wheel of Fortune alongside the iconic letter-turner, Vanna White.

In a rare response to one of his followers on Instagram, Ryan opened up about his upcoming role as Wheel of Fortune’s full-time host, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

When asked whether he missed working at LIVE alongside Kelly Ripa or if he was excited about his new job, Ryan answered, “I’m very excited.”