Longtime viewers refuse to watch Wheel of Fortune with Ryan Seacrest as host: ‘No one wants Ryan!’

Ryan Seacrest is gearing up to host Wheel of Fortune in just a few months, but longtime fans of the show have zero interest in watching him take over Pat Sajak’s job.

Pat announced his retirement last year, telling Wheel watchers, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” his message continued. “Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

Soon after, Wheel of Fortune fans learned that Ryan, another TV legend, would be taking the helm.

Wheel watchers have already expressed mixed emotions about Ryan’s debut in September, and now, they’re adamantly speaking out against Ryan taking Pat’s job.

Wheel of Fortune shared Pat’s official handoff video on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “Get ready for MORE cash, MORE prizes, and a whole lot of NEW fun! Who’s ready for a new season of Wheel?! 🙌 🙌”

Despite the thousands of likes and positive comments on the post, countless messages from disgruntled Wheel of Fortune viewers made it clear they weren’t excited to welcome Ryan to the show.

Wheel watchers gripe about Ryan Seacrest taking over for Pat Sajak

Some Wheel watchers commented that either Ryan’s future co-host, Vanna White, or Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, should have taken over the position instead.

“I still don’t get why vanna didn’t become host and pats daughter take over as vanna,” pondered @yamialex224.

Another Instagram user echoed the sentiment, voicing that Vanna should be the new host and Maggie should take over Vanna’s spot-turning tiles.

“No. Just no,” read another comment from a Wheel watcher who was not excited to see Ryan on TV. “He is everywhere. I’m tired of him.”

Others chimed in, with one critic claiming they won’t be watching when Ryan takes over and another asking, “You couldn’t have found someone better than that?”

@sharonfcampbell wasn’t shy about commenting that Ryan may not be the guy for the job, while @reb_of2 felt another host should have been chosen – particularly one who would host the show for the next 30-40 years, much like Pat did.

Another critic said they’ll “pass on” Ryan, with one disparager exclaiming, “No one wants Ryan!!”

Ryan makes his Wheel of Fortune debut in 3 months

Ryan will have a chance to show Wheel watchers what he’s got when Season 42 kicks off in September 2024.

In Pat Sajak’s handoff video to welcome Ryan on board, he told the American Idol host, “Well, you’re never gonna find a better job, and you’re never gonna find a better co-host.”

Pat and Vanna worked together for an impressive 41 years and built a strong friendship during their time together on Wheel of Fortune.

When Vanna heard Pat was hanging up his hat at Sony Pictures Studios, she wasn’t sure whether she wanted to follow suit or stay on board a little longer.

Eventually, Vanna decided to stick it out on Wheel of Fortune, at least for a couple more years—in the end, the 66-year-old tile-turner extended her contract with Sony Pictures Television through the 2025-2026 season.