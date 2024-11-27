Is there a new Chicago Fire tonight?

Chicago Fire Season 13 has already featured some dramatic episodes and new cast members. Most notably, actor Dermot Mulroney now plays Chief Dom Pascal.

During the most recent episode, Herrmann and Mouch went to take their promotion tests, which could shake things up for future episodes.

David Eigenberg also revealed why Herrmann was missing episodes. He has played Herrmann since the first season but suffered a bad injury that caused him to miss several weeks.

Even when Hermann returned for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 8, Eigenberg seemed immobile during his scenes. He also didn’t go on any calls.

Here comes the bad news.

Chicago Fire is now on hiatus. This means there is no new Chicago fire episode on November 27. There are also no new One Chicago episodes in December.

When are the new episodes of Chicago Fire?

NBC brings back Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. on January 8, 2025.

The holiday schedule is packed with content on Wednesday nights, so NBC isn’t even airing repeat episodes.

For instance, on November 27, NBC airs Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and then A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special in primetime.

The first eight episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 are streaming on Peacock. That’s a way for fans to catch up on the season during the hiatus.

Chicago Fire fans may also want to re-watch some Season 1 episodes to see what is happening with firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso). A good place to start is Season 1, Episode 7 (Two Families), where Joe’s brother encounters gang problems.

Below is a scene from the Chicago Fire Season 13 fall finale that features the drama for Cruz and Firehouse 51.

Here’s information on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9. It’s the first new episode to air in 2025, and the promo may feature a sly spoiler.

Huge news has been revealed about the 2025 One Chicago episodes. Fans are getting a treat later this television season.

Med, Fire, and P.D. will crossover in one big story. This event will be the first true crossover in several years. Scheduling had made it nearly impossible, but the planets have now aligned again.

Here’s why Kelly Severide wasn’t in the fall finale. Actor Taylor Kinney plays the long-time firefighter, and many Chicago Fire fans were surprised he missed the final new episode of 2024.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock and NBC OnDemand.

The streaming services also provide older episodes for Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.