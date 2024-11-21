Chicago Fire fall finale: What happened to Kelly Severide?

The Chicago Fire fall finale aired on Wednesday night, wrapping up the 2024 episodes of the firefighting drama.

But many One Chicago fans took notice of a glaring absence, leading viewers to worry about what happened to Severide.

Actor Taylor Kinney plays Firefighter Kelly Severide and has been for 13 seasons. He is one of the original characters from the One Chicago shows.

During Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 8, Severide was absent, with no scenes involving the fan-favorite character.

Severide’s absence was explained early in the episode during one of those character conversations the Chicago Fire writers use to convey plot points.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

If a character is gone and we won’t see them during that particular episode, the writers try to create a narrative that comes up while other characters are chatting.

Where was Severide on the Chicago Fire fall finale?

Early in the episode, Joe Cruz (played by Joe Minoso) shows up for work and is asked by Tony (Anthony Ferraris) and Capp (Randy Flagler) about their lieutenant.

Cruz tells Tony and Capp “Severide’s got some fire inspection boondoggle in Michigan.”

“You know, I’ve always wanted to go to Michigan,” Tony mentions.

Capp reminds Tony that going to Michigan is easy since it’s only an hour away from Chicago.

Later in the episode, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) asks Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) about Michigan.

Kidd says that Severide is doing “good” in Michigan, before revealing that “he’s decided to come back a little early, which, of course, I’m happy about.”

It sounds like Kelly Severide will return to Firehouse 51 in time for the Chicago Fire winter premiere. That’s great news, especially with early chatter that a big crossover between Fire, Med, and P.D. is in the works.

As for why Taylor Kinney wasn’t in the episode, the One Chicago stars won’t be in every episode of their respective shows this year. It’s a cost-cutting move by the production company.

More Chicago Fire news

David Eigenberg revealed why Herrmann was missing from the Chicago Fire episodes. It turns out that he had a medical situation that kept him away from the set.

Another Chicago Fire star recently got out of the hospital. He shocked social media followers when he shared a picture online from his hospital bed.

Get ready for a huge three-show crossover for One Chicago. The first real crossover between Med, Fire, and P.D. is in the works.

Here’s info on the Chicago Fire winter premiere. The final new episode of 2024 has already aired and we are now in the winter hiatus.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.