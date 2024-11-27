Chicago Fire’s new episode promo might tease a big spoiler

Chicago Fire’s new episode promo is running on NBC, even though fans must wait a long time for it to debut on TV.

NBC revealed that the winter hiatus has begun, so the One Chicago shows will be done with new episodes in 2024.

NBC has teased future footage despite the gap between the fall finales on November 20 and the first new episodes of 2025.

Sometimes, that footage contains scenes from previous episodes, with the intent being to keep fans excited.

There is a scene of particular interest, possibly revealing a bit of a spoiler, within the teaser footage for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This new episode of Chicago Fire won’t air until Wednesday, January 8, so it will be a while before we get confirmation.

Winter premiere promo for Chicago Fire

The promo below advertises the return of Chicago Fire on January 8. It teases the return of Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide after he missed the fall finale.

The promo provides us with almost no information about the new episode. But they may have slipped something interesting into the footage.

At roughly the five-second mark of the video, something interesting may happen when Truck 81 pulls out of the station.

Is that Mouch sitting in the lieutenant’s seat? Randall “Mouch” McHolland (played by Christian Stolte) took the test to become a lieutenant during the fall finale. He hopes to get promoted before retiring from the Chicago Fire Department.

If that is Mouch, it also hints that Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) will not be in that new episode. She is in the teaser footage, but the scene could be a red herring. Truck 81 is hers unless something changes. Maybe she works with Girls On Fire that day?

More from the One Chicago shows

Here’s why Chicago Fire fans haven’t seen Herrmann. David Eigenberg plays Firefighter Christopher Herrmann and he was absent for several episodes. There was a good reason we didn’t see Herrmann, and it impacted what he could do on the fall finale.

Chicago Med fans are frustrated by the hiatus. Many of those fans have taken to social media to post about the break and how they are upset by the fall finale cliffhangers. Answers won’t come until January 2025.

A huge three-show crossover is coming to One Chicago. Later this television season, the folks from Med, Fire, and P.D. will interact through one big story on the same night. It’s going to be quite the event.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.