Is Casey leaving Chicago Fire in 2021? Is Jesse Spencer’s cast exit here?

Casey leaving Chicago Fire became a real fear last night. Could Jesse Spencer really leave the Chicago Fire cast during Season 10?

On the new episode of Chicago Fire called The Right Thing, we quickly came to realize that the title of the episode might be foreshadowing what Firefighter Matthew Casey might have to do in his life.

Much of the episode was focused on Casey traveling to Oregon to check in on Griffin and Ben Darden. We got to see the return of Griffin Darden early in Season 10 when he let Casey know that things weren’t going very well back at home.

The scene brought back a lot of memories about what happened to Andy Darden on the series premiere of Chicago Fire. When Casey lost his best friend, and the mother of their kids went to jail for a DUI, he stepped up and took care of the kids.

Now, with the risk that the Darden boys could be placed in foster homes very soon, Casey has been faced with the difficult choice of letting that situation play out or moving to Oregon to take care of the boys.

Is Casey leaving Chicago Fire in 2021?

When Casey returned to Firehouse 51, he had a lot on his mind. He spent a long time looking at the firehouse from the outside, and then he came in and saw girlfriend Sylvie Brett peacefully sleeping in her bed. He walked back to the TV room, where Herrmann was still up having a snack.

Herrmann and Casey started having a conversation that got very emotional, very quickly. Casey updated Herrmann about how the boys had been doing without a mother or a father in the picture.

“We’ve always said any firefighter’s child is every firefighter’s child. Herrmann, I think I have to move to Oregon, take care of those boys,” Casey said to Herrmann as he looked for validation from his long-time friend.

Surely, this was where Herrmann was going to talk Casey into staying with Firehouse 51. Nope.

“I gotta be honest, it breaks my heart to hear you say that. Because it means you leaving 51. But, uh… it’s what Andy would have wanted,” Herrmann said while obviously holding back some tears.

The episode faded to black and then the preview for Season 10, Episode 5 made it look like the rest of the Chicago Fire cast was saying goodbye to Casey.

Is Jesse Spencer leaving the Chicago Fire cast?

There has been no official indication that actor Jesse Spencer wants or plans to leave the Chicago Fire cast. He is frequently front and center when it comes to promoting the show and he hasn’t even hinted about wanting to leave the show.

Still, dedicating 10 years to one television show is a long time, so it would also be understandable if he wanted to go on to other projects. It’s what people do after a drama has been on the air for so long.

At the same time, this could be one of those situations where he knew that he wanted to leave the show, but only if it developed within the story and it made sense. That would be sort of like how Mark Harmon came back for Season 19 of NCIS in order to close out the character on his own terms.

We are really hoping that this is just a storyline to present some drama and that Matthew Casey is part of the Chicago Fire cast for years to come. After all, doesn’t it always seem like he has been destined to take over as the chief of Firehouse 51 before the series concludes?

Stay tuned, because we will pass on any new information we learn about Matthew Casey and Jesse Spencer.

No matter what happens, make sure to tune in for Chicago Fire Episode No. 200 next week.

