Has Gibbs left NCIS? Will Mark Harmon return to NCIS?

Gibbs fishing with McGee may have been the perfect way for Mark Harmon to leave NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

Gibbs has left NCIS.

That’s the big takeaway from the latest episode of the hit CBS drama.

During NCIS Season 19, Episode 4, Gibbs and McGee wrapped up one final case together, as they helped save a massive area of Alaska from a toxic mine that was being built.

NCIS fans tuning in who had not heard any of the rumors about Mark Harmon leaving the show were likely caught off guard in a big way.

It was almost equally shocking to NCIS fans who might have known it was coming based on all of the foreshadowings of the past few episodes.

Has Gibbs left NCIS?

Leroy Jethro Gibbs has officially left his job at NCIS, and he is now living in Alaska by himself. Director Vance tried to get him to return to the job, even after he suspended Gibbs, but that just wasn’t in the cards. Gibbs stated that he is now at peace in Alaska and he has already said goodbye to his wife and daughter.

It has been made very clear within the world of NCIS that viewers may have seen Gibbs appear for the last time in the drama.

Bye bye Mark Harmon from his retired in ncis pic.twitter.com/gmdJf6BLLT — elpoocino (@NSunario) October 4, 2021

Will Mark Harmon return to NCIS?

The door was left wide open for actor Mark Harmon to return to NCIS if that’s what he wants to do. It had long been assumed that the writers and producers wanted to keep Harmon on the show for as long as he wanted to do it, but we appear to have reached that ending.

In some form or another, Harmon will always be involved in the making of NCIS on CBS. The bad news is that he may become more of a behind-the-scenes person rather than continue filming new episodes. He does have an executive producer credit on the show still.

There are some strong rumors floating around that Harmon only agreed to sign on for a few Season 19 episodes in order to make sure that the network brought NCIS back for another year. If those rumors are true, then it is clear that he was looking out for his friends and the other members of the NCIS cast.

If this truly is the end of the road for Mark Harmon on NCIS, it was made extra special by having his wife on the final episode.

Pam Dawber appeared as reporter Marcie Warren one last time, with her character getting to be right at the front of the investigation that brought justice to all the people who had been murdered by the contract killer.

And if Great Wide Open is the final episode of NCIS for Mark Harmon, he went out in a perfect way, especially with that final scene that he shared with Sean Murray (Timothy McGee).

We hope that news will come out this winter about Mark Harmon returning to NCIS for more episodes, but at this point, that is only a hope.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.