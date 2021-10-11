NCIS: Mark Harmon’s wife returns for new episode

Gibbs has an important story during NCIS Season 19, Episode 4. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast features Mark Harmon’s wife returning to the show for an all-new episode.

Though she isn’t featured in the trailer for the NCIS episode called Great Wide Open, Mark Harmon’s wife definitely shows up on the cast list released by CBS.

The surprise appearance could be viewed as foreshadowing for some NCIS fans, as the rumor about Harmon leaving the show is still hanging over NCIS Season 19.

Could NCIS Season 19, Episode 4, which sees Gibbs travel to Alaska after saying goodbye to his wife and daughter, be one of the last times NCIS fans see the character?

Who is Mark Harmon’s wife?

Mark Harmon is married to Pam Dawber. The couple has been together for years, and near the end of NCIS Season 18, she made her first appearance on the hit CBS drama.

Who does Pam Dawber play on the NCIS cast?

Actress Pam Dawber plays reporter Marcie Warren on the NCIS cast. It was fun to see her in several diner scenes with Gibbs, especially since the banter between them was likely more real than we will ever know.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Pam Dawber is on NCIS tonight. Dang, they’re a cute couple! pic.twitter.com/1ffQgbYMVW — barbara johnson (@barbjohnson51) April 7, 2021

Having Harmon and Dawber share screentime has been enjoyable for NCIS fans, but it has likely been doubly so for the couple itself.

Earlier in the season, we also got to enjoy a really subtle joke where Tobias Fornell was messing around with Gibbs and asked if his girlfriend’s name was Mindy. This was a callback to when Dawber starred as Mindy McConnell with Robin Williams as Mork on Mork & Mindy.

It’s cool that Jethro’s “girlfriend” on NCIS is his real life wife, Pam Dawber. pic.twitter.com/ZsyZoU5QA0 — MusicTramp💚 (@MusicTramp) September 28, 2021

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber got married way back in 1987, way before NCIS was even an idea at CBS. Back in those days, Harmon had starred as Dr. Robert Caldwell on St. Elsewhere, teacher Freddy Shoop in Summer School, and Jay Austin in The Presidio.

Now, television fans have been able to watch Harmon and Dawber finally share the screen together during some rather dramatic storylines within NCIS.

After coming out the other end of that drama, and succeeding in bringing the killer to justice, could Gibbs and Marcie Warren officially become a couple and head off to live in Alaska together? Stay tuned, because it seems possible with the lack of Gibbs getting mentioned in NCIS Season 19, Episode 5.

As a reminder, the new episode of NCIS guest-starring Pam Dawber as Marcie Warren is called Great Wide Open and it serves as NCIS Season 19, Episode 4. It airs for the first time on Monday, October 11 at 9/8c on CBS.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.