NCIS Season 19, Episode 4 promo: Grab your gear, we’re heading to Alaska

Gibbs and the NCIS cast head to Alaska for a new episode. Pic credit: CBS

The new episode of NCIS Season 19 airs on Monday night and it is going to be another road trip episode for Gibbs.

During the last episode of NCIS, it was Gibbs and FBI Agent Alden Parker who were on a road trip to close out the case of the contract killer.

Things definitely went awry while the killer directed them to a location where he claimed his first victim was buried. It was mostly a trap, though, where the killer (played by actor Jason Wiles) was trying to see his wife one last time.

At the very end of the episode, we saw as Gibbs did one last thing before he got ready to go on another road trip, and that was to make a stop at the cemetery where his wife and daughter are buried. Was this heavy foreshadowing that he is not coming back? We sure hope not.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 4 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for NCIS Season 19, Episode 4. The episode is called Great Wide Open and it is a subtle note about the state of Alaska, but potentially also about the future of suspended NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

As for why they are going to Alaska, that’s where the head of the company who had hired the contract killer fled to. It was also where that company was trying to open a copper mine and had been killing off anyone who stood in the company’s way.

“Gibbs and McGee head to Alaska while the team works at home to uncover the conspiracy behind the serial killer, on the CBS Original series NCIS.”

NCIS promo for Great Wide Open

Below is the television promo that NBC is currently running for the episode called Great Wide Open. This new installment of NCIS will air for the first time on Monday, October 11 at 9/8c on CBS. Within the promo, they really ramp up the excitement of this new episode, making it look like Parker is on the hunt for Gibbs. Is that just a red herring? It seems likely, as there are a lot of people to arrest in the case they have been working.

NCIS cast changes ahead?

During the long hiatus before NCIS Season 19 got started, there were a lot of strong rumors about Mark Harmon cutting back on episode appearances this year. Due to that, anytime that Gibbs is involved in something where it looks like he could die or go MIA for a while, it seems to garner a lot of attention.

Those worries that Gibbs could be ready to take a break are well-founded for NCIS fans, especially after everything the character has been through over the past few seasons. Eventually, he will need to step aside for younger members of the team to take over leadership roles, but we still don’t want that to happen too soon.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.