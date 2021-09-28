NCIS cast joined by Jason Wiles, who played Tom Samuels

Gibbs tracked down the killer on NCIS Season 19, Episode 2. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS cast was joined by actor Jason Wiles during the new episode called Nearly Departed.

Wiles was on hand to play killer Tom Samuels, who Gibbs and reporter Marcie Warren had been trying to track down since last season.

It was in the first few moments of NCIS Season 19, Episode 2 that we learned who the killer was all along, but it would take a few segments before Gibbs’ team would also get on board.

As they were tracking down Tom Samuels, the team was also joined by a new character, FBI Agent Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole).

Who plays killer Tom Samuels on the NCIS cast?

Actor Jason Wiles has been in the business for a long time and he is probably still best known for playing Officer Maurice Boscorelli on NBC’s Third Watch.

Other roles that Wiles has had include Sheriff Clark Hudson on the TV series for Scream, Larry McCracken on In the Rough, Joe Tucker on Persons Unknown, and Colin Robbins on the original version of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Additional shows that Wiles has popped up in on an episode or two include ER, Commander in Chief, Army Wives, Criminal Minds, Castle, and CSI: NY.

NCIS spoilers about Jason Wiles on the cast

There are a few NCIS spoilers that will be addressed over the next few paragraphs.

At the end of the episode called Nearly Departed, where we saw Jason Wiles play Tom Samuels for the first time, the character gets shot by Gibbs. NCIS viewers were left to believe that he had died.

Wiles returns to the NCIS cast for Season 19, Episode 3, resuming his role on the show and taking Gibbs and Parker on a road trip to find more of his victims.

Additionally, during the episode where he was going by Tom Samuels, it turned out that the character’s real name was Paul Lemere. He had been using the name Tom as a cover in order to carry out his hits.

Having the storyline shift from the team chasing a serial killer to figuring out he was a contract killer was a really interesting surprise on the night. It also raised the stakes when it came to dealing with him, especially when he nearly escaped and threatened to kill Kasie Hints. Not only that, but it helped make more sense of the boat explosion and how the killer was able to pull it off.

Having Jason Wiles return for another episode of NCIS was a good decision by the writers, as it will add even more drama to the plot lines for NCIS Season 19, Episode 3, debuting for the first time on Monday, October 4.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.