Chicago Fire Episode 200 photos released ahead of big night

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey on Chicago Fire Episode 200. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Episode 200 images have been released and quite a few of them are from behind the scenes.

The cast and crew for Chicago Fire had a lot of fun filming Episode 200 of the series and then celebrating it with a really nice-looking cake.

This is a huge milestone for any television show, as most of them never even get close to filming 200 episodes.

But with how good the Chicago Fire ratings for Season 10 have been, who knows how long this show can keep airing new episodes on Wednesday nights.

Chicago Fire Episode 200 will air for the first time on October 20, and the showrunner has called this episode “life-changing” for characters on the show.

The Chicago Fire cast and crew celebrate Episode 200

Below are some images that NBC has shared from when filming wrapped up on Chicago Fire Episode 200.

The first one is a look at the cake that was brought in to celebrate the big day.

The Chicago Fire cake celebrating Episode No. 200. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

And then we have some primary stars of the Chicago Fire cast getting ready to cut into that cake.

Eamonn Walker, Jesse Spencer, and Taylor Kinney cutting the Chicago Fire cake. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Below is a look at a lot of the guys from the Chicago Fire cast posing with the new cake to celebrate Episode No. 200.

Anthony Ferraris, David Eigneberg, Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, and Randy Flagler on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

And we can’t leave out the trucks themselves on a big day like this one.

A look at the trucks from Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

And how about a big tease from what viewers will see taking place on Chicago Fire Episode 200 when it airs on Wednesday, October 20. We see Mouch and Casey taking part in a rescue during what seems like a rather large accident that has taken place in the city of Chicago.

Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland and Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey on Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5 simply called Two Hundred

As a reminder, Chicago Fire celebrates Episode 200 on Wednesday, October 20 at 9/8c on NBC. This is going to be Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5 and they have called it Two Hundred in order to make it very easy to remember.

The showrunner has hinted at something big taking place during the episode, and we cannot wait to see what the writers have up their sleeves for this huge event. We just hope that everyone survives the night and gets to continue filming more Season 10 episodes.

What kind of beer are you ordering at Molly’s? 🍺 #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/AnT0wNTFNQ — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 7, 2021

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.