One Chicago TV ratings: How are Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med doing on Fall 2021 TV?

Early One Chicago TV ratings for the Fall 2021 television season look very good for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Three episodes of each One Chicago show have now aired on Wednesday evenings this fall, providing an early look at how the shows are doing and if the One Chicago fans are tuning in again.

The great news for NBC is that Wednesday nights have again been very lucrative for the trio of drama, with millions of viewers tuning in, even while the other networks put up some competitive programs to try to take away those numbers.

So let’s take a quick look at how Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have done since the September 22 season premieres.

One Chicago TV ratings for Fall 2021 on NBC

September 22 was a really busy night for television. It marked the season finale for Big Brother 23 at CBS, Survivor finally returning after a long hiatus for CBS, and a new season of The Masked Singer kicking off on FOX.

That night also featured the debut of the new Wonder Years, and the season premieres for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., A Million Little Things, The Conners, and The Goldbergs. To say it was a busy night would be an understatement.

In terms of overall viewership numbers, NBC dominated Wednesday, September 22. Chicago Med led all 8/7c shows with an estimated 6.81 million viewers, Chicago Fire led the way at 9/8c with 7.28 million, and Chicago P.D. won the 10/9c slot with 6.54 million.

Continued success for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

The numbers are also out for the latest Wednesday on TV (October 6), which featured the season debuts of Tough as Nails and CSI: Vegas for CBS. It meant even more competition for NBC and the One Chicago shows. But that competition couldn’t really stand up in terms of overall viewers.

Chicago Med notched 7.02 million, Chicago Fire had 7.18 million, and Chicago P.D. had 5.75 million viewers in the early estimated numbers. What might be most noticeable is that P.D. has taken a hit and that the 4.12 million viewers for the return of CSI might have played a part.

When it comes to the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49, the Chicago-based shows get much more competition from the other programs. New episodes of Survivor and The Masked Singer have kept pace and even surpassed the Chicago shows at times this fall when it comes to viewers in that demo.

It has led to a three-way race in the 8/7c time slot between Med, Masked Singer, and Survivor 41, but in the other time slots, nothing is coming close to Fire and P.D. in any of the television rating markers.

Full ratings numbers for Chicago Med 7, Chicago Fire 10, and Chicago P.D. 9

Chicago Med Season 7 is averaging 6.85 million viewers per episode (0.78 in 18-49). Chicago Fire Season 10 is averaging 7.27 million viewers per episode (0.84 in 18-49). Chicago P.D. Season 9 is averaging 6.17 million viewers per episode (0.79 in 18-49).

More One Chicago news about Fall 2021

It looks like the One Chicago crossover event for Fall 2021 has been canceled. That’s bad news for fans of the shows who had been looking forward to seeing all three casts teaming up again to deal with a new crisis.

And Chicago Fire fans should get ready for Episode 200. It is being advertised as a “life-changing” episode and it is one that should not be missed.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.