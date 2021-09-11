Chicago Fire spoilers: Showrunner talks about new ‘life-changing’ episode

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers about Episode 200 have been hinted at a bit by the showrunner and it is certainly something that is going to get fans of the show really excited.

We are still patiently — okay, maybe not that patiently — waiting to find out what has happened with the boat rescue that brought an end to Season 9.

It would be nice if they could just tell us for sure if Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris) are all going to survive being trapped underwater.

NBC has released a lot of interesting images for the Chicago Fire season premiere, which gives us a look at what’s to come. But it still doesn’t answer all the important questions.

Some new Chicago Fire spoilers about Episode No. 200

A remarkable milestone is going to hit during the Fall 2021 TV season when Chicago Fire Episode No. 200 arrives. This is going to be Season 10, Episode 5 of the show and it has long been rumored that it will be “event television” for NBC viewers.

Now, showrunner Derek Haas has more to say about what fans can expect from that big night. Haas told TV Line that Episode No. 200 will include “big events, big calls, [and] big, life-changing decisions.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

He went on to add that “It’s really one of those episodes that when people look back at the run of the series, it’ll be a big, defining moment in where we are.”

So what could be the central topic of that episode? That’s still a big mystery, with fan theories out there including a Severide-Kidd wedding, the birth of the baby for Joe Cruz, or a major character dying or simply leaving the show. Stay tuned, because we will pass on any additional information we learn about Chicago Fire Episode No. 200.

One Chicago premiere day coming soon

The season premieres of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are coming up very soon for NBC. A teaser trailer for the return of One Chicago can be watched here and it gives a quick look at where each of the shows is going to begin in the fall. There are also some new characters that fans will get to know soon.

The start date for the new seasons is Wednesday, September 22, marking the end of the long summer hiatus. Then, it is off to the races, and we expect that before the end of October, we should get to watch the much-anticipated Chicago Fire Episode No. 200.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.