Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. teaser trailer revealed that shows off footage from new seasons

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Hanako Greensmith as Violet during the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. teaser trailer was released by NBC that shows off scenes from the upcoming season for each show.

This was a great way to get fans buzzing about the Fall 2021 installments of the One Chicago shows and it definitely ramped up the excitement level of what the writers have in store.

Debuting Wednesday night on NBC, the trailer is about 30 seconds in length and it spends time going back and forth between the three shows and all of the main characters.

We are going to drop a bit of a warning here, because the trailer may also include some spoilers about what we are going to see this fall from Chicago Fire.

The new teaser trailer for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

“Your Wednesday plans have been set. #OneChicago is back,” reads the caption for the new video clip that has been released on the One Chicago social media accounts.

As seen below, the trailer starts out with Chief Boden speaking to Firehouse 51 about how proud he is of the people who work there. As he continues speaking, we also see Crockett from Chicago Med and Upton from Chicago P.D. before we see everyone from the firehouse standing and listening to their boss.

We then get some music in the background as the season premiere date of September 22 flashes across the screen and characters from all three shows continue to be paraded for the viewers. There are also some intriguing action shots to really get us interested in what will happen this fall.

Your Wednesday plans have been set. #OneChicago is back. pic.twitter.com/3my90dI6Ob — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 8, 2021

More One Chicago news for each of the three shows

Images from the Chicago Fire premiere were released in order to give fans an early look at the new season. This will be Season 10 for Chicago Fire and there are a lot of unresolved plotlines that need to be addressed in the first few episodes of Fall 2021. We will also soon learn the name of the baby coming for Joe Cruz and Chloe.

But first on the list of events that will happen in the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere is that fans will find out the fates of Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris). Did the teaser trailer shared above spoil that by showing people from this group? Or was that just a red herring?

As for the other shows, Chicago Med has some new cast members for Season 7. This became necessary because the actresses who played Natalie and April are gone from the show. Things will look a little different in the ED when we return later in September.

The Chicago P.D. season premiere synopsis has also been released, so now we know what Intelligence is up to when the show returns from the summer hiatus. From the trailer above, it appears that Ruzek is ready to step up in a big way for Burgess, which could lead to some movement on the romantic front.

Make sure to tune in on the evening of Wednesday, September 22 to enjoy new episodes for all three One Chicago shows because the Fall 2021 season looks to be a good one at NBC.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.