Chicago P.D. spoilers: Synopsis details revealed for Season 9 premiere

LaRoyce Hawkins returns as Kevin Atwater on the Chicago P.D. cast for Season 9. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. spoilers about the first new episode of Season 9 have been revealed in the form of synopsis details. This gives us more information about what Intelligence is going to be dealing with during the season premiere.

Recently, we shared some great Chicago P.D. images from the season premiere. It showcases some important moments from the episode and also revealed a few details of what the team would be up against.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 1 is called Closure and that is a heavy-handed hint that we are going to see a continuation of the story that took place during the two-part Season 8 finale. Officer Kim Burgess found herself in several precarious situations and barely escaped with her life.

It was on those final two episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 8 where Burgess was abducted, shot, and left to die. She was rescued by Halstead and Atwater before the finale came to a close, but she was still in really bad shape. It led to a lot of questions from fans about the future of Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast.

Chicago P.D. synopsis details for Closure (spoilers)

According to the Closure episode synopsis, Burgess will “continue fighting for her life as the team scrambles to find her kidnapper.”

The villain from last season’s finale is still on the loose and he was also responsible for the death of Deputy Superintendant Samantha Miller’s son. We will see much more of Miller in the season premiere as she begins working hand-in-hand with Intelligence to bring this criminal to justice.

While all of this is going on Ruzek “struggles with the pressure of the situation.”

It’s understandable that Ruzek would feel this way, especially after he told Burgess that he would be the caretaker of her newly adopted daughter if something happened to her.

Here are the first images and a breakdown of what to expect in the #ChicagoPD Season 9 premiere, "Closure." pic.twitter.com/yng71pdomZ — TVLine.com (@TVLine) August 30, 2021

Another important plot point from the Chicago P.D. season premiere synopsis is that Voight and Upton are going to have to “deal with the aftermath of their deadly decision” from the Season 8 finale.

As a reminder of what happened there, Upton and Voight were able to track down one of the suspects, but Upton ended up shooting that suspect when he wrestled away Voight’s gun. Voight then disposed of the body by burning it and burying it in a very dark ending to that episode.

A big night of returns for One Chicago

All three Chicago-based shows return with new episodes on Wednesday, September 22. The night begins with an all-new Chicago Med at 8/7c, where new cast members are going to be introduced. The night continues with Chicago Fire picking up right after that boat sank in the Season 9 finale.

The night closes out with the Chicago P.D. season premiere, where the intense case is going to continue for Intelligence, and repercussions from prior choices may come back to haunt the team.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.