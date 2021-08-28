Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 1 images released, along with first episode title

Jesse Lee Soffer looks very serious as Jay Halstead in the first Chicago P.D. Season 9 photos. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 1 arrives in just a few weeks, and NBC has put out a few images to get people excited. As seen above, something will make Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) look very serious.

Nine images from the first episode have been released, with most of them featuring some very serious-looking members of the Chicago P.D. cast. It looks like we could get a really intense season premiere, and that’s exactly what fans have come to love about the show over the years.

It is also very noteworthy that Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) isn’t featured in any of the photos. This suggests that either the producers don’t want to reveal her fate yet, or that she could still be mending during the first episode of the new season.

During the final two episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 8, Burgess was abducted, shot, and left to die. She was rescued before the season came to a close, but she was in really bad shape, which could have a lasting impact on the character moving forward.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 1 images

Below are a few of the images that have been shared for the first episode of Chicago P.D. Season 9. It definitely hints that we will see much more of Nicole Ari Parker as Samantha Miller in the field, possibly one of the results of her son getting killed in Season 8.

Nicole Ari Parker as Samantha Miller and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago P.D. Season 9. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater in Chicago P.D. Season 9. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Some more details about Chicago P.D. Season 9

We do have some possible Chicago P.D. spoilers about the fate of Burgess. There are also some strong rumors that a full One Chicago crossover will take place early in the fall. Having a full interaction between the casts of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. would be a nice treat for the Fall 2021 television season.

As for when we can expect the first episode of Chicago P.D. Season 9, it is scheduled to arrive on the night of Wednesday, September 22. That’s just over three weeks away, spelling out how close we are to finding out where the characters will take viewers during the new year.

Hopefully, we will soon get some more specific details about what the Chicago P.D. cast will be working on during the first few new episodes.

What is the first episode of Chicago P.D. Season 9 called?

According to NBC, the title for Episode 901 is simply “Closure.” That certainly hints at it having something that ties back to how Season 8 came to a close. Maybe they will wrap up some details from that case before making a time jump to when the current season will take place.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.