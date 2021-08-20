Chicago P.D. spoilers: Fate of Kim Burgess revealed ahead of Season 9

Marina Squerciati has played Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast for years. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. spoilers now reveal a key point about Season 9 of the show. And it directly relates to Officer Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati) and her fate.

On the final two episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 8, Burgess was abducted, shot, and left to die. It seemed like it could be the end for Burgess, even as Intelligence franticly scoured the city for her.

Due to some good detective work by Atwater and Halstead, they were able to track down Burgess, but she was in really bad shape as the episode was coming to a close. It seemed like the doctors at Chicago Med had stabilized her and were ready to predict a full recovery, but questions remained about her future.

Now, as the Chicago P.D. cast begins filming new episodes for the Fall 2021 television season, we are getting some answers about what could be coming up on the show.

Does Kim Burgess die on Chicago P.D.?

There had been some Chicago P.D. rumors that actress Marina Squerciati was leaving the show, but we are here to put those rumors to bed. Squerciati is on the set and her character is back with Intelligence as they go after more criminals in Season 9.

Kim Burgess survives her ordeal from Season 8, but it is also a safe bet that she is going to be scarred by the whole ordeal. There are likely to be a few important storylines that tie back to what she just went through, especially now that she and Ruzek are guardians of Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams).

Will the two-part finale lead to Burgess and Ruzek being close again? Do they trust each other enough with their feelings to be romantically involved again? The answers to those questions will have to wait a bit longer.

Season 9 of Chicago P.D. begins soon on NBC

What Hank Voight did at the end of the Chicago P.D. Season 8 finale could be of importance as the new season begins. There could be some consequences to his actions, especially since Upton knows all about it and has been unable to keep secrets from Halstead in the past.

The season premiere for Chicago P.D. arrives on Wednesday, September 22 and it will be a big night for NBC. All three One Chicago shows are back on the same night and there are quite a few storylines that have to be addressed within Intelligence.

There is also a major One Chicago crossover in the works, so that will be a really exciting way to kick off the new season. It will be good to see all three shows have another “epic” event within the One Chicago world, but that could all depend on safety protocols that may be in place in California soon (where they film a lot).

With just about a month of time left until Chicago P.D. Season 9 begins, there is also plenty of time to re-watch Season 8 as well.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.