Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 1 images released ahead of premiere

Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd from the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 1 finally arrives on Wednesday, September 22. The season premiere has a lot of questions to answer because the last episode left four main characters in peril. And underwater.

When we last saw Chicago Fire in the spring, Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris) were trapped during a boat rescue in the harbor. Time was running out for them and the oxygen in their tanks was also depleted.

As the episode went to black, fans were left wondering what had happened to their four heroes. Who would survive? Did Severide die before he got married to Kidd? Did Cruz die before he saw the birth of his baby? Showrunner Derek Haas was right when he predicted Chicago Fire fans would be angry.

We do have some Chicago Fire spoilers from the Season 10 set that can be read here, but we won’t dive into that in this particular article.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 1 images – a sneak peek

Quite a few images from the Chicago Fire season premiere have now been revealed by NBC in order to get the buzz going about the show returning. In order to avoid too many One Chicago spoilers, though, the four members of the rescue team are not featured in any of them.

Here are a few of the more noteworthy releases (in addition to the photo shared above of Stella Kidd looking on in horror at the boat accident):

Firehouse 51 has a big call on the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd during Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, and Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo on Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 1. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Below is one more interesting picture from Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 1 and it features Chicago Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Gloria Hill (played by J. Nicole Brooks). It appears that she is having an important meeting with Chief Wallace Boden (played by Eamonn Walker), possibly about the future of his firehouse.

J. Nicole Brooks as Gloria Hill and Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire 1001. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

What is the title of the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere?

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 1 is called Mayday and that seems very appropriate for what will take place. Will all of our favorite characters from the Chicago Fire cast survive the night? We will just have to tune in on Wednesday, September 22 to find out for sure.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.