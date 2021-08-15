Chicago Fire spoilers: Cast member confirmed as survivor from boat rescue

The Chicago Fire cast is now filming Season 10 in preparation for the fall 2021 TV season. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers now seem to confirm that one key person has survived the boat rescue that took place during last season’s finale. That last episode for Season 9 was even one that showrunner Derek Haas predicted would lead to a lot of anger from fans due to the cliffhanger. He was right.

As a reminder, during the final moments of the Season 9 finale, Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris) were trapped underwater during a boat rescue gone wrong. They had gone out to a boat in the Chicago harbor that had a man trapped, only to become trapped themselves.

All four characters from the rescue squad were in danger of being killed off, which was particularly frustrating to fans because it suggested Severide or Cruz could get killed off. That doesn’t even touch upon the plot point that not everyone on the rescue team should have been underwater at the same time.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, a number of people from the rescue team were back on set for the filming of Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 1. It suggested many of them would be coming back to the show, but it also seemed possible that filming the season premiere could also involve characters dying.

Chicago Fire spoilers for Season 10, Episode 2

A number of set photos from Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 2 have been posted online, giving fans a behind-the-scenes view of what could be happening this season. It definitely foretells what the Chicago Fire cast will be dealing with on a call during Episode 2, but it also shows off which Chicago Fire cast members are still around.

The photo below is from the Chicago Fire set, where we can clearly see that Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) are going to be featured in the episode. We can also see Randall “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte) standing with them in the shot.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The great news is that it seems like Severide, Kidd, and Casey are still working for Firehouse 51 following Kidd’s promotion.

More news from the world of One Chicago

A small piece of Chicago Fire casting news that came out, with one of the part-time characters getting promoted to a series regular. That’s big news for the show, suggesting that we could see more of this character throughout Season 10.

We have also compiled a list of Chicago Fire storylines that need to be addressed in the new season. It includes the fact that we still haven’t seen the baby that Cruz is expecting to arrive very soon. The hope is that we also get to see more of Sylvie Brett’s baby sister (who was just born).

The new seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. begin on Wednesday, September 22, so we are getting very close to the One Chicago shows returning to NBC. We can’t wait until it is time to share the first trailers for the new season.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.