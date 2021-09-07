Chicago Fire theory: What will Joe Cruz name his baby?

Joe Minoso has played Joe Cruz on the Chicago Fire cast for years. Pic credit: NBC

When Chicago Fire Season 10 gets rolling, the wife of firefighter Joe Cruz will have a baby. Chloe Allen will have a boy, which raises some interesting questions about what they will name him.

No information about the baby’s name has been revealed by the show or the network yet, but it seems like this is a golden opportunity to do another callback to a former member of the Chicago Fire cast.

Brian “Otis” Zvonecek (played by Yuri Sardarov) appeared on 162 episodes of Chicago Fire. He died on the Season 8 premiere, which was called Sacred Ground.

Up until the point of his death, Otis was great friends with Cruz. They often did things outside of firefighting together, and their back-and-forth chatter at the firehouse led to a lot of great laughs on the show.

Could Cruz names his baby after Otis?

It would seem like the perfect choice if Cruz and Chloe were to name their baby after Otis. It would tie the next generation of Cruz’s family to a friend from his past, and it would work perfectly within the show’s setting.

Having a callback to Otis would also serve as a way to let the people of Firehouse 51 talk about him again and reminisce about additional funny stories that we haven’t heard yet. That could all be a perfect way to get Chicago Fire Season 10 going.

More news from One Chicago’s return to NBC

All three One Chicago shows return with season premieres on Wednesday, September 22. It’s going to be a big night for NBC, with a lot of important stories to tell right out of the gate.

On Chicago Fire, viewers need to find out the fates of the four firefighters who were left trapped underwater on last season’s finale. Fans need to find out if Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris) survived that boat rescue.

Some potential Chicago Fire spoilers about the people on the boat are online right now. We even have some photos from the Chicago Fire premiere.

Over at Chicago P.D., the synopsis for the premiere has been released. It lets fans know what is going to be covered in the first episode and how that epic finale from Season 8 hasn’t quite been resolved yet.

Details about Chicago Med Season 7 have also been revealed, including two new people joining the cast. The show lost two of its long-time characters at the end of last season, and that’s going to take fans a while to get used to in the fall.

There are also continued murmurs of a crossover coming soon from NBC, so we may get to see the casts of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. sharing the small screen together again very soon.

As one more reminder, the shows return with the Chicago Med premiere at 8/7c on Wednesday, September 22. The Chicago Fire premiere at 9/8c follows it, and then the night is closed out by the Chicago P.D. return at 10/9c.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.