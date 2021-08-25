Chicago Med spoilers: Season 7 details revealed by NBC

Marlyne Barrett plays Maggie on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med spoilers have been revealed about Season 7 and they include some key details about what the characters are going to be up to during the season premiere.

NBC just revealed a lot of details about where the show is heading in the fall and it is very clear that a lot of the early season episodes are going to revolve around the new Chicago Med ED Chief.

As a reminder, a lot took place during the Chicago Med finale last season, and that included Dr. Ethan Choi getting shot. Those plotlines have to be dealt with during the first few weeks of Chicago Med Season 7.

Additionally, two major characters left the Chicago Med cast, so we could be introduced to some new doctors right out of the gate. This means the flow of the show could seem a lot different to viewers, especially with a lot more of Dr. Archer front and center.

Here are some details about the two new Chicago Med cast members who have already been announced.

Chicago Med spoilers about Season 7

To start out Chicago Med Season 7 Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) will find “his career as an emergency medicine physician in jeopardy, following his cover-up involving a serious ethics violation.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Will got fired at the end of Season 6 after helping out Natalie when she stole medication from his trial, so he has a lot to get through before he is back to being a full-time doctor on the show.

Ethan Choi has a long road ahead of him

NBC also states that “Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), a former Navy flight surgeon and chief of the ED, begins the season in recovery mode after being shot by a former patient.”

This could be a long road back for Choi, but it also suggests that we are going to see a Chicago Med time jump so that he can be back at work without going through months and months of recovery during Season 7.

As for his new boss, NBC has revealed some details about that as well. With Choi injured, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) put Archer in charge. This means Choi will have to report to the man he almost fired.

And when it comes to other storylines, Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) will have her daughter working in the ED now, and their relationship is even more strained after Maggie tried to insert herself into her daughter’s life last season.

We are also going to see more from Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and his patients. NBC now calls him “the Sherlock Holmes of psychiatry.”

Don’t forget, Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 1 arrives on Wednesday, September 22. It is going to be a full night of One Chicago returns and there is a lot that each of the three shows needs to cover.

We'll see you this fall, ChiHards. ❤️🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/MdxR1qL02U — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) August 4, 2021

We also have some important Chicago Fire spoilers here and some leaked Chicago P.D. cast spoilers here that will be addressed during the premiere episodes of each show.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.