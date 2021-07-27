Chicago Med spoilers: Dr. Dean Archer actor gets a promotion, will be on the show for a while

Steven Weber returns to the Chicago Med cast as Dr. Dean Archer. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast is going to feature Dr. Dean Archer again when Season 7 episodes begin. But this time, actor Steven Weber is going to be seen as a full-time character, rather than just one that recurs every few episodes.

This news goes back to what happened during the Season 6 Chicago Med season finale, where Dr. Ethan Choi got shot by a patient in the hospital parking lot. Archer then spent most of the episode trying to save Choi through some tense surgeries.

Toward the end of the episode, Sharon Goodwin called Archer into her office, where we thought that she was going to fire him as Choi had intended. Instead, Goodwin promoted Archer, making him the new head of the ED.

When Choi mends and finally gets back to work at Chicago Med, he is going to be reporting to Archer now, it seems. That could lead to a lot of additional drama for Season 7 and possibly beyond that.

Chicago Med casting news about Steven Weber

As the report from Deadline and TVLine states, Weber has been promoted to series regular. This means he is now a full-time character, which certainly fits with Archer now being in charge of the ED.

This runs in conjunction with the news that the Chicago Med cast is adding two new people for Season 7. It all became necessary because actress Torrey DeVitto is moving on to other things and actress Yaya DaCosta turned down the chance to come back to the show.

It means we have seen the last of Dr. Natalie Manning (DeVitto) and Nurse April Sexton (DaCosta), which is why the addition of two new people became necessary.

More news on Chicago Med Season 7

The season premiere for Chicago Med in the fall comes on Wednesday, September 22. It’s going to be a night packed with excitement for One Chicago fans, especially since the shows all left off with some unresolved issues in the spring.

There are strong One Chicago rumors of a crossover event coming as soon as the second episode of the season, so that might take place on Wednesday, September 29. Since it has been so long since we last saw a real crossover night with all three shows, this could be a great treat to start out the fall 2021 television season.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.