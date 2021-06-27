Chicago Med Season 7 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: NBC

The Chicago Med Season 6 finale featured a shooting, a doctor losing their job, another leaving for a different position, and a shakeup at the hospital.

The good news is that the writing team knew Chicago Med would return for another season, so this all played into the storylines and fans will get a chance to see what is next in the Fall 2021 television season.

The series received a three-season renewal before Season 7, so there are plenty more stories to tell about the Chicago medical workers.

Here is everything we know so far about Chicago Med Season 7.

Is there going to be a Season 7 of Chicago Med?

Chicago Med received a renewal for Seasons 7, 8, and 9 in February 2020. Chicago Med Season 7 premiered on November 11, 2020.

Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television, welcomed the renewal.

“The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can’t be overstated,” Igbokwe said. “Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent, and thought-provoking stories.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Wolf Pack for the next five years. We’re also grateful to NBC for their continued support of the ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Chicago’ drama series.”

Deadline reports that Chicago Med is NBC’s most-watched series of the season in live and same-day ratings. It leads the other One Chicago series in viewers.

Other returning stars should include Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Brian Tee as LCDR Dr. Ethan Choi, and Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood.

There is a chance that Steven Webber’s Dr. Dean Archer could be back, as well as Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel.

Release date latest: When does Chicago Med Season 7 come out?

Chicago Med will be back in time for the Fall 2021 television season.

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” producer Dick Wolf said.

“This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the ‘L&O’ and ‘Chicago’ brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series,” Wolf continued.

“We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

Wolf has been producing television on NBC for 36 years.

The premieres of Chicago Med have bounced around. In its first season, it was a mid-November premiere. It then premiered in September in Season 2, back to November for Season 3, and then back to September for Seasons 4 and 5.

In Season 6, Chicago Med premiered in November, but that was due to COVID-19 delays.

With the series now entrenched in the One Chicago lineup, expect it to premiere the same day as Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. We predict this will be on September 29, 2021, but this is not yet official.

Chicago Med Season 7 cast updates

Two Chicago Med cast members departed the show at the end of the sixth season.

Original cast members Yaya Dacosta and Torrey DeVitto both left the series after the finale.

DaCosta starred as ER nurse April Sexton. DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency pediatrics specialist. They also appeared in the One Chicago crossovers on Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

DaCosta will move on to Fox’s Our Kind Of People and DeVitto will next appear in the movie Skelly.

Here is what happened.

Dr. Manning’s mother received a new heart transplant. However, the hospital fired Will for giving the mother pills. Natalie then confessed that she stole the drugs, and asked for Will’s reinstatement.

As for April, she left when she got into the nurse practitioners program.

The other Chicago Med original cast members, led by S. Epatha Merkerson as Chief of Patient and Medical Services Sharon Goodwin and Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, the chief of the psychiatry department, are expected to return for Season 7.

Chicago Med Season 7 spoilers

Natalie’s storyline was the big one at the end of Chicago Med Season 6, and it leaves some dangling threads. Viewers never saw the fallout of her confession, so that should play out at the start of Season 7 without her.

Ethan was shot in the Season 6 finale by Dean’s former patient, and he will be recovering from that wound when Season 7 begins. Archer was named ED head in his absence, so expect both of them to be around for the new season.

Outside of that, expect some big changes in the new season. What happens with Archer will be something to keep an eye on and what happens with Will should also prove interesting since he was initially fired for something he didn’t do.

NBC has yet to announce when Chicago Med Season 7 will premiere.