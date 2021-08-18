Chicago Fire Episode 200 coming this fall during Season 10

Severide, Casey, and Kidd have important storylines to address in Season 10 of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Episode 200 is going to take place this fall on NBC and it is likely to be a very memorable installment for the show. This is Season 10 for the One Chicago hit show and there are definitely plans in place to open things up with a bang.

On the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere, we are going to find out what happened with that boat rescue from last season’s finale. Showrunner Derek Haas was right when he said the Chicago Fire finale would make a lot of viewers angry.

Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris) were all left underwater — and out of air — as the credits on Chicago Fire Season 9 rolled. It was one of the biggest cliffhangers that the NBC show has had in all of its years on the air.

For readers who want to jump ahead, we may have some exciting Chicago Fire spoilers about who survived that boat rescue.

Chicago Fire Episode 200 coming up soon as Season 10 rolls out

It will be Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5 when the 200th episode of the show airs on NBC. If there are a lot of consecutive weeks with new episodes to start out the fall, then we could see that episode before the end of October.

“So we’re going to start and really build towards that episode and make that one special, too,” Haas told TV Line in a recent report where he spoke about what fans can expect to see during Season 10.

Haas also hinted at a major One Chicago crossover event arriving very early this fall.

In case you need to re-watch that final scene from the Chicago Fire Season 9 finale, it is shared below.

One Chicago return date arrives soon on NBC

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all return on Wednesday, September 29. The One Chicago return date is likely already written on the calendars for many fans of the shows, especially since we have all come to expect really good episodes to open new seasons.

In regard to Chicago Fire, there are a lot of plot points that have to be addressed. We need to know the fates of the underwater rescue team, if Boden is leaving Firehouse 51, and if we are going to see the relationship between Casey and Brett evolve even more than in the past.

There is a lot of time left before the season premiere that allows fans to re-watch Season 9 episodes. And for die-hard fans who want to go all the way back to the beginning, ION has begun airing the first eight seasons of the show. It’s a good way to see how young the actors and actresses look when One Chicago arrived and how all of the characters got to the current point of their story arcs.

