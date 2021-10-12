Fear the Walking Dead new teaser released: ‘Who the hell is that?’

Jenna Elfman stars as June, as seen in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

With Season 11 of The Walking Dead going on hiatus and The Walking Dead: World Beyond returning, viewers might have forgotten about the fact the Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is almost ready to premiere.

The first episode will drop on October 17, next Sunday night. Because of this, AMC has given viewers a teaser of the upcoming nuclear struggle as well as introducing a potential new character — all in the span of a few seconds.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 teaser

The new trailer only clocks in at 10 seconds, but it gives fans enough to work with as it continues to set the scene of the nuclear fallout that occurred in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Previously, Season 6 saw Teddy (John Glover) try to destroy the world by use of nuclear warheads he found inside a beached submarine. His plan was to have his followers live underground until the world was safe to inhabit once more.

However, Morgan (Lennie James) and his group somewhat thwarted that with the exception of one nuclear warhead consisting of several missiles being released.

Now, his group — which has been splintered and had to find their own shelters when the blast occurred — has to somehow survive in the nuclear world.

Karen David as Grace and Lennie James as Morgan, as seen in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

The latest teaser clip shows Morgan and Grace (Karen David) traveling through this desolate landscape in a car but, unfortunately, they crash. After that, Morgan is shown struggling with someone inside a building before he pulls a gun on them.

Finally, a person in a protective suit is shown walking towards the camera.

“Who the hell is that?” Grace is heard asking from off-screen.

As of yet, there is no clue regarding whether or not this character is someone already known in the Walking Dead universe or if it will be a newly introduced character. And, since the clip ends here, viewers will likely have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

Here’s what to expect in Season 7

While you would think that a nuclear blast would be the main conflict when Fear the Walking Dead returns, it turns out that might not be the case.

Once more, it seems that living humans will be the bigger threat.

Already, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) has been set up as the potential villain for this season as he dropped a pretty epic speech in the Season 6 finale that laid out exactly how he felt.

Colman Domingo stars as Victor Strand in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Along with this, the series will explore how June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) are doing while holed up in Teddy’s bunker.

Sherry (Christine Evangelista) and Dwight’s (Austin Amelio) relationship will also be touched on in Season 7.

Finally, it is likely that viewers will also learn more about the Civic Republic Military group (AKA CRM) after Althea (Maggie Grace) helped several other characters escape thanks to Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), who is a member of the CRM.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on October 17, 2021, on AMC.