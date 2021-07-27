Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 CRM storyline may give further clues about TWD characters

Mo Collins as Sarah, Ruben Blades as Daniel, Danay Garcia as Luciana, and Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead may very well give viewers further information regarding other characters from outside this series, according to information dropped during the recent Comic-Con@Home event.

In particular, this could mean that fans will find out more about characters from The Walking Dead when Fear drops in October.

Season 7 will feature more CRM storyline

The Civic Republic Military, also known as the CRM group, has featured in The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and the limited series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. It is a highly secretive group which meant that viewers only received snippets of information about it until World Beyond premiered and took a look at the group from the inside.

In Fear The Walking Dead, Althea (Maggie Grace) had a personal run-in with the group and became briefly romantically involved with one of their members, Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon).

The Season 6 finale also saw this group rescue some survivors from a nuclear blast thanks to Althea’s involvement with Isabelle.

This means that Season 7 will likely deal with what happens once the rest of the CRM group finds out about Isabelle’s rescue mission.

Sydney Lemmon as Isabelle and Maggie Grace as Althea, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Rick Grimes could get a mention in Fear the Walking Dead

Because of this developing storyline, there is some suggestion that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) could very well get a mention in Fear the Walking Dead.

And, this is something that The Walking Dead’s Chief Content Officer, Scott M. Gimple, may have teased fans about in the recent Comic-Con@Home event, according to TV Line.

Rick was saved from certain death by the CRM group in Season 9 of The Walking Dead after a fellow member, Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), radioed in and had him rescued.

Currently, most of those in his group believe Rick died and his body was never recovered. However, Michonne (Danai Gurira) has become aware of his likely survival and is now on a mission to find him.

Gimple revealed that through the current storyline involving the CRM in Fear the Walking Dead, details about other characters will likely be revealed to fans.

“Each show has a different piece of the puzzle, but those pieces of the puzzle… aren’t just plots, they are personal stories for the characters that do advance aspects of the greater mythology,” Gimple said. “But the CRM stuff in Fear really has to do with a couple of characters very deeply, and their situation bleeds out to other characters.”

While this isn’t conclusive that Rick’s story will be expanded on in Fear, it does suggest that viewers will get more information regarding other characters at least. And, when speaking about Althea and Isabelle’s relationship, he gave further teasers for viewers regarding the greater universe.

“It’s part of a personal and emotional story on this show. It just so happens, though, that it does give other info about the greater world [that our survivors] inhabit.”

TV Line also pointed out that the timeline regarding Rick also doesn’t yet line up in Fear the Walking Dead, so it seems possible that these details may pertain more to The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Of course, viewers will have to tune into Season 7 of Fear in order to find out for sure.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on October 17, 2021, on AMC.