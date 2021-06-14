Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale recap: The one with the bomb and the plot armor for Morgan

Lennie James as Morgan Jones and Karen David as Grace, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 ended with a nuclear warhead being released. That’s bad but not as bad as it could have been had Teddy (John Glover) managed to launch all of the missiles.

So, it’s logical that the Season 6 finale should deal with where the missile lands and how everyone will deal with their possible death.

However, while that makes a lot of sense, I get the feeling that maybe the writers didn’t do enough research regarding radiation and nuclear fallout.

But, I digress.

Instead, lets have a look at how each group fared in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Rachel, Little Morgan, and Rufus are in trouble

Remember Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales)? No, me either. For the record, she was the OG living at the dam before Morgan turned up. She was so impressed with Morgan that she named her baby after him.

She’s stuck on a road, knowing full well that doom is approaching. Unfortunately, she has a blown tire and little time to really care much about the fact that her jack is not holding the weight of the car.

Brigitte Kali Canales stars as Rachel, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC

This means she gets a pretty wicked broken leg. No sweat, though, she has a couple of sticks and some duct tape and walks right out of there. *rolls eyes*

No surprise, she works out that she isn’t going to make it. Thankfully, she seemed to have watched the movie Cargo before the zombie apocalypse happened, so she puts her baby on her back, gets her dog Rufus to search out people, and kills herself so that she can still walk Little Morgan out of there.

Karen David stars as Grace, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Big Morgan tries to fix things — Grace wants to do so more ‘permanently’

Morgan (Lennie James) is doing everything he can to stop the path of the nuclear missile because guilt is what makes him function best.

Grace (Karen David), though, well, she’s a bit more pragmatic. She’s seen what radiation can do to a person and convinces Morgan that a murder-suicide pact is in order.

That’s when Rufus and Walker Rachel turns up and Morgan thinks that’s a sign that they’ll be just fine and dandy.

Except, that missile hits and they have nowhere to hide except the beached submarine.

Which they totally ignore in favor of jumping under a truck. *rolls eyes some more*

They then pull themselves out after the nuclear dust rolls out over them and watch another explosion happen. Like, I don’t know a lot about radiation and nuclear explosions, but I feel like Morgan, Grace, and Little Morgan are living on borrowed time now.

Or, you know, that plot armor that Morgan wears like a gaming character who has done all the side quests before fighting a boss will kick in once more…

Austin Amelio as Dwight and Christine Evangelista as Sherry, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Dwight and Sherry hide out in a cellar

Sherry (Christine Evangelista) is all sad that she’s been mad for so long that she doesn’t get to spend a lot of fun times with Dwight (Austin Amelio). Luckily, they happen upon a house with a cellar, though, and they just might make it out alive.

They just need to evict the current owners and get the original owners to stop pointing their guns at them.

It gets sorted pretty quickly, and they outsmart the people in the cellar, who turn out to be members of Teddy’s group, and they hole up with the original owners and all their supplies.

Once again, I’m no expert on radiation, but I’m not sure a couple of flimsy doors tied on with rope are going to prevent their teeth from falling out later…

Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, Peter Jacobson as Jacob, Colby Hollman as Wes, Nick Stahl as Riley, Mo Collins as Sarah, and Danay Garcia as Luciana, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Luciana, Charlie, Jacob, and Wes have to trust Daniel

Remember back to Episode 10 when Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) thought a bunch of things had happened, but it was just his over-stressed imagination?

Well, we have a whole lot more of that going on in the latest instalment of Fear the Walking Dead — maybe.

There are two options for this group: believe Riley (Nick Stahl) who has been captured by Rollie (Cory Hart) and has just — out of the blue — given up the location of the nuclear-safe bunker or follow some coordinates that only Daniel heard over the radio.

Yeah, it sucks to be them.

Luckily, Daniel also works out that Rollie is one of the spies for Teddy’s group and kills him. Luciana (Danay Garcia) is totally Team Daniel, as is Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), who does what she does best and shoots a guy. This time it is Riley and totally deserved.

Now, they just need to get to the location of the coordinates.

Shame it’s out in the middle of nowhere.

Luckily, a CRM helicopter flies in and rescues them, just like the theory that some people had developed over the last week. Althea (Maggie Grace) is on the radio and tells them not to speak to the pilot and off they go just as the nuclear missile hits and fries Walker Riley.

Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr. and Jenna Elfman as June, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Teddy and Dakota check out the view until June and John Dorie Sr turn up

Teddy is leading Dakota (Zoe Colletti) to a super awesome lookout point so that they can be a part of the end and not the beginning.

But, low and behold, John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) shows up and lets Dakota know that he forgives her for killing his son, John Dorie Jr. (Garret Dillahunt). This confuses the c**p out of Dakota, but Teddy is still in her ear about how awesome she is and how she shouldn’t believe a word that John says.

Just when it looks like a shootout is going to occur, June (Jenna Elfman) jumps out from behind the car and makes sure that she gets her turn to tell Dakota she is forgiven.

In the process, a secret door in the ground is discovered, and, well, it’s no surprise that Teddy really wasn’t going to die along with his brainwashed followers.

Dakota is so annoyed that she shoots Teddy, refuses to go in the bunker, and gets turned to ash like some sort of bada*s mofo.

Omid Abtahi as Howard and Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Victor Strand is still a douche

Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is riding a horse out of town in a lame-a*sed attempt to save himself because that’s what Strand does.

He finds a huge building and that’s about as good as it gets, so he heads on inside and meets up with a dude called Howard (Omid Abtahi), who has been single-handedly collecting up all the historical artifacts he can find.

Strand gives zero sh*ts and immediately starts bullsh*ting about how he is actually Morgan Jones and that he is the good guy.

Then, when the blast hits and they actually survive it, he spills the beans and poor Howard’s face says it all. I really hope this new character has it in him to knife Strand while he sleeps.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC

Alicia — well, don’t worry about her

Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has been safe for some time. Back in Episode 14, Teddy locked Alicia in a bunker that could withstand a nuclear blast. The Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead showed the hotel above the bunker being destroyed, but Alicia is very likely just fine.

Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed by AMC for a seventh season but, as yet, no release date has officially been announced.