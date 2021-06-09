Fear the Walking Dead theory: The CRM will swoop in and save people in the Season 6 finale

Julia Ormond stars as Elizabeth, as seen in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC/Zach Dilgard

The penultimate episode for Season 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw Morgan’s (Lennie James) group manage to stall Teddy’s (John Glover) plan to destroy the world but not before one nuclear warhead was released.

Now, according to the finale synopsis, characters have to come to terms with the events unfolding.

Of course, while it seems highly unlikely that the missile will be stopped or diverted, there may be a way to save a least some of the characters from dying when Fear the Walking Dead returns on Sunday night.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The CRM group are in the area

Already, in Fear the Walking Dead, the CRM group, or the Civic Republic Military, are active. There have been several instances of them, including Althea (Maggie Grace) being involved with one member, Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), albeit a fleeting and secretive involvement.

In addition to this, Teddy’s group has maps of their locations as they were attempting to destroy them prior to ending the world.

So, this leads to the fact that if Teddy knows about them, they might very well know about Teddy’s doomsday cult.

Sydney Lemmon as Isabelle and Maggie Grace as Althea, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Of course, Althea could have also just spilled the beans to Isabelle and she has, in return, been working behind the scenes to make a recovery possible.

After all, the CRM group is secretive and does not like to interact with any survivors on the ground. However, with the threat of nuclear destruction, one would hope they would make an exception to their rule.

And, with a clip shared for Episode 16 regarding the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, it seems possible that they have dropped coordinates for a safe zone via radio contact. Once again, this was done anonymously, but Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) did admit in the clip that the voice sounded familiar.

Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar and Danay Garcia as Luciana, as seen in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Will everyone survive the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead?

While it is possible that the CRM will swoop in and rescue survivors, it seems unlikely that they will be able to save everyone. The groups arrived at the beached submarine that housed the nuclear warheads together but promptly split up as they were involved in their own missions.

With time ticking and some groups scrambling to find locations that will withstand a nuclear blast, it should be expected that at least some characters will die on Sunday night. As for who they might be, it remains to be seen, though, and fans will just have to wait a little longer in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.