Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale clip offers two potential ways out of the nuclear blast

Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, Peter Jacobson as Jacob, Colby Hollman as Wes, Mo Collins as Sarah, and Danay Garcia as Luciana, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Things do not look good heading into the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. Episode 15 saw Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand (Colman Domingo) intercept Teddy (John Glover) and Riley’s (Nick Stahl) plan to destroy the world.

Unfortunately, before they could stop them, one nuclear warhead had been released and sent on its way to a location that neither Teddy nor Riley would disclose.

Details released regarding the synopsis for the Season 6 finale sees everyone having to either find shelter or come to terms with their imminent death as they wait for the missile to detonate.

However, a new teaser clip shared by Rotten Tomatoes gives two possible scenarios as to how at least some of the characters can avoid the nuclear blast.

Head to the bunker where Alicia is being held

The clip opens with Daniel Salazar’s (Ruben Blades) group. They have checked out a potential site but discovered that it is unsuitable for the imminent explosion.

Wes (Colby Hollman) arrives with Rollie (Cory Hart) and Riley. It is then revealed that Riley has spilled the beans on the location of the bunker where Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is being held captive.

Viewers know that this location is the perfect place to ride out the nuclear blast as it is a government-designed bunker that will hold up against the warhead—however, Daniel questions why they should believe what Riley has said.

And it is a fair call. After all, Riley was ready to die on the beached submarine, so the potential is there, from Daniel’s perspective, that he could just be leading them to a remote location with no shelter so that they all die along with him.

Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, Danay Garcia as Luciana, Peter Jacobson as Jacob, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, and Mo Collins as Sarah, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Travel to the coordinates issued by a mystery person

Daniel offers up another alternative. He has heard someone on the radio giving details of some coordinates for what could be a safe location.

“I was with the radio,” Daniel says. “I heard a voice broadcasting coordinates and the voice said it was a safe place to go to and I wrote them down.”

Once again, the group has to decide whether to believe in a potentially dud location.

And, as Rollie points out, the potential is also there that Daniel may be confused again. Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead saw Daniel mixing up reality with fantasy, so the very real possibility is that he might think he heard this voice.

Daniel, though, insists that the voice sounds familiar, he just can’t work out who it is yet.

Of course, until the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead airs on Sunday night, fans will just have to wait to find out if either of these options are viable.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.